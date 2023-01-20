Emma Stewart and Michael Stanley have the horsepower to keep the group 1$150,000 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup in home territory.
Making it happen though is going to be a major challenge for the Ballarat district trainers in what is being hailed as one of the best harness racing fields seen in Australia since pre-COVID-19.
The all-conquering Stewart has Honolua Bay and Mach Dan engaged, with each having run in the Inter Dominion grand final last month, while Stanley sends around Victoria Cup winner Rock N Roll Doo.
Stewart already has two Ballarat Cups to her name, but for Stanley and Rock N Roll Doo's part-owner Anne James victory would be special.
Each has gone close before with seconds in the race.
James (nee Frawley), who in the 1980s was a key figure in putting female drivers on the map, had the reins on a Ballarat favourite Vanderport when runner-up to Imathreat in 1986.
Stanley went close with Rackemup Tigerpie in 2019, a result that has made all the more hungry to put his name on the honour roll.
With Stanley sidelined with a back injury and unable to take the drive on Rock N Roll Doo, Anthony Butt will be in the sulky in search of a fourth Ballarat Pacing Cup.
The biggest obstacles Stewart and Stanley have to get over are the New Zealand trio of Copy That, Old Town Road and now Australian-based Cranbourne, and New South Wales trainer Jason Grimson's three-pronged attack with Majestic Cruiser, Inter Dominion winner I Cast No Shadow and Major Meister.
The NSW-trained Spirit Of St Louis completed a country cups treble in Ballarat last year, adding to Bendigo and Shepparton successes.
This time Major Meister is looking to make it three country cups in a row after wins at Cranbourne and Shepparton.
Cranbourne remained Cup favourite at $3.60 with TAB.com.au fixed odds on Friday ahead of Copy That ($3.80). Rock N Roll Doo ($4.60) is next in the market.
Copy That is chasing his biggest Australian win on his fourth trip across the Tasman, having last been in Victoria in October for the Victoria Cup.
He was below his best then, but returns in much better form after winning his second NZ Cup.
The Ballarat Pacing Cup is race seven on a nine-race program, with the Cup being run at 9.18pm.
The meeting also features the group 3 EB Cochran Trotters Cup, which has attracted some of Australia's best squaregaiters, including Myrniong-trained Inter Dominion winner Just Believe and the Anton Golino duo of Im Ready Jet and Hopeful Beauty.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
