The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Ballarat District stables taking on NZ and NSW stars in Ballarat Pacing Cup

DB
By David Brehaut
January 21 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat trainers Emma Stewart and Michael Stanley hoping to land the Ballarat Pacing Cup.

Emma Stewart and Michael Stanley have the horsepower to keep the group 1$150,000 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup in home territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.