The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Ute burns waist-high grass near farms, north of Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 20 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The burnt out Nissan ute on Miners Rest Road ignited waist-high roadside grass. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Quick thinking firefighters have managed to extinguish an intense blaze in waist-high roadside grass that began with a burning ute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.