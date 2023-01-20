Quick thinking firefighters have managed to extinguish an intense blaze in waist-high roadside grass that began with a burning ute.
Ballarat police are investigating how the white Nissan came to be on fire on Miners Rest Road at 1.30am on Friday, metres from the city's suburban fringe.
The back numberplate was missing when The Courier attended the site.
The front plate was in a twisted melted mess in the gravel.
The intensity of the flames had obliterated the steering wheel, front tyres, upholstery and much of the engine bay but the back of the ute remained relatively untouched, with a pair of sneakers still in the tray.
The fire burnt a 10 metre stretch of long dry grass close to paddocks and large clumps of gorse - a weed known for its flammability.
A further 50 metres down the road, the grass was adult shoulder height.
The CFA said two units from Wendouree and Miners Rest responded to the fire. They were supported by FRV crews from Ballarat City (station 67) and Lucas (station 68).
Incident was declared under control at 1:45am and declared safe at 2.02am.
Police tape has been placed on the wreck.
CFA District 15 Commander Steve Poulter said a lot of roadside grass-cutting had been delayed due to weather conditions.
"Keep your long grass slashed and cut because it doesn't take much for a grassfire to take off and they can travel incredibly fast," he said.
"Fires can travel at 25km/h in grassland with the right conditions. That includes wind, fuel load, humidity and fuel load.
"You just can't outrun a fire like that - and 70 to 80 per cent of the grass across this region has cured now."
He said people worried about long roadside grass should contact their council - and admitted some landowners were cutting road reserves themselves.
"Councils would normally start grass slashing of roadsides in November, but the weather has really hampered that," Mr Poulter said.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Ballarat weather station saw 112mm of rain during November, 38mm in December and 7.8mm so far for January.
Mr Poulter also urged householders to remove potentially flammable items around their homes including twigs, wood piles and more.
Anyone with information about the Miners Rest Road ute fire is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
