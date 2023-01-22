Machete-wielding man hacks down front door in 'terrifying' break in

A court has heard of how a Ballarat man used a machete to hack down the front door of a house and terrify its occupants.
Bradley Whitehead, 30, appeared at the Melbourne County Court on Friday, charged with intentionally damaging property and burglary after incident in 2021.
The court heard on the night of July 14, 2021, the Ballarat man had arrived at the Kurunjang home of two people he believed to have stolen a $2280 cheque out of his mother's car.
Whitehead arrived with a dog, which he incited by telling it to "get them", as it was barking and foaming at the mouth.
After one of the houses occupants fled inside, Whitehead began to strike the house's front door with a machete several times, gaining entry to the premises.
The woman then fled to a bedroom, with Whitehead pursuing, further damaging walls and doors with the machete.
Whitehead's chasing of the woman through the house came to an end when a male occupant, who woke due to the sound, confronted Whitehead. He left the address and was arrested soon after.
The court was told the incident lasted less than a minute from beginning to end.
Whitehead spent 26 days in custody following his arrest.
It was Whitehead's first time in custody, which the court heard was a "harrowing" experience for him.
He was sentenced to 26 days imprisonment, recognised as already being served, and put on a two year community corrections order.
Had he not pleaded guilty, and was later found to be guilty, Whitehead would have received a two year and three month sentence, with a non-parole period of 18 months.
