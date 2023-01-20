The Courier
Mpox vaccines now available in Ballarat, Daylesford and Ararat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 20 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 1:10pm
The Doveton Street Ballarat UFS Medical clinic is among a group of new Mpox (Monkeypox) vaccination sites across Western Victoria. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Those wanting to get a dose of the Monkeypox, or Mpox, vaccine can now access it in the Ballarat region.

