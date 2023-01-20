There will be a slew of activities on offer to cater to citizens from across the region as part of this year's Australia Day celebrations at Lake Wendouree.
From free paddle steamer boat rides to canoeing and Aboriginal yoga workshops, Golden City Paddle Steamer Museum Society and Lake Wendouree Museum secretary Ian Bennett, who'll be assisting with organising on the day, said he hoped the event allowed patrons to fully immerse themselves in Australia's diverse culture.
"It's a day where we can reflect on our history, what it means to be Australian, enjoy what Australia has to offer us and celebrate that," Mr Bennett said.
While he understood Australia Day was a source of sadness for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities nationwide, he said the day was a means to highlight both the contributions of First Nations peoples, European settlers and migrants.
"Australia has to compare itself to other nations in the world. Every nation has problems but it's not about the problems it's about enjoying what Australia delivers us all. Freedom, democracy.
"All of those positive things which can make us say 'I'm glad I live in Australia'.
"Aboriginal culture is a wonderful pillar of our community. They've been Australians for about 65,000 years and we respect that and that's part of the respect part."
He said he would be attending the Koorie Engagement Action Group's annual Survival Day Dawn Ceremony at 5.30am.
He said the Australia Day festivities would also feature seven Aboriginal programs which he was very much looking forward to.
Of the about 15 cultures which will be represented at Lake Wendouree on the day is Ballarat's Filipino community.
Filipino Australian Association of Ballarat committee member Virgie Hocking said her group will be entertaining event goers with traditional dance and music acts.
"We'll be doing the tinikling dance. The tinikling dance is the name of a bird who jumps from one tree to another. The dancers dance in between the bamboo," Ms Hocking said.
Having moved to the region in 1988, Ms Hocking said it was a "great honour" for her to be residing in Australia.
"We feel really lucky to be here. Australia is a very great country. Australia is a very blessed country; they look after everyone; they never put anyone down; they care," she said.
Mr Bennett said he encouraged everyone to come along to the celebrations.
"We're not charging anyone for anything all day long. No matter how old or young you are there'll be something for you to do," he said.
Australia Day activities at Lake Wendouree will begin from 9.30am.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
