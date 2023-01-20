The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
News

Ballarat's Simon Ward warns of cancer risk ahead of Ballarat Cycle Classic 2023

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
January 21 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Ward, with his five-year-old son Harry, is battling stage three bowel cancer. He will ride in February's Ballarat Cycle Classic to raise funds and awareness of cancer. Picture by Adam Trafford

Simon Ward has always been fit and healthy with no family history or symptoms of cancer. But the 34-year-old was unexpectedly told he had stage three bowel cancer in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.