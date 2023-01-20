Simon Ward has always been fit and healthy with no family history or symptoms of cancer. But the 34-year-old was unexpectedly told he had stage three bowel cancer in November.
"It was a surreal experience, like it wasn't really happening," Mr Ward said.
The Ballarat father of four children, all under the age of six, first felt symptoms on November 19.
He went to St John of God Ballarat Hospital emergency department with stomach pain and two days later, a cancerous tumour and 30 centimetres of his bowel was removed.
Mr Ward started a 24-week chemotherapy treatment on January 11 to try and stop any potential spread.
"I was very shocked. I had no symptoms, no family history and I am young and healthy. It was a bit to take in," he said.
Mr Ward has been an avid cyclist for the past 10 years, racing with Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club, and a runner for the past four years.
He has registered to complete the 100 kilometre ride at February's Ballarat Cycle Classic, which raises much needed funds for the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.
But his main aim is to raise awareness - especially among the young and healthy demographic - and funds for cancer research, having already raised more than $1000 for FECRI.
Of the 15,610 Australians diagnosed with bowel cancer each year, 1680 or about one in 10 (10.7 per cent) are under the age of 50, according to Bowel Cancer Australia.
Mr Ward said he wanted to help other people by sending a message cancer can occur in young and healthy people.
"I want people to be aware of cancer risk factors and symptoms. I want people to seek expert advice if they feel something isn't right. I want people to keep seeking advice until they are satisfied," he said.
I want medical research to unlock more of cancer's secrets and improve the current treatment methods and outcomes. I want fewer people getting cancer and more people catching it early.- Simon Ward
Mr Ward said he would fill his days around his treatment by keeping active every day and enjoy his time with his family, including his wife Sam, five-year-old twins Harry and Margo, Nina, three, and Louie, five months.
He has his own accountancy business, allowing him to work when he can from home.
The Ballarat Cycle Classic will be held on February 18 to 19 with a range of distances for everyone, including a gravel grind, 60km road ride, 28km adventure ride and 6km lake ride.
To register go to www.ballaratcycleclassic.com.au. Mr Ward's donation link is www.ballaratcycleclassic.com.au/page/SimonWard-6544232
