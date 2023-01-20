Even Christmas Day isn't sacred if you live on a cropping property.
Farmers across Western Victoria will be back in the paddock as soon as the roast is polished off - battling time and the elements to harvest their grain.
Machinery during harvest has been attributed to several fires so far this year - including a 300 acre (121 hectare) blaze in Illabarook, south of Ballarat on Friday, January 13.
Ironically, harvest was also the reason some brigades are struggling to get crews together at all.
"That was a pretty big fire at Illabarook, but the landholder had a private fire truck at the scene and used it to extinguish a fair bit of the fire, which minimised it," Deputy Chief Officer CFA West region Brett Boatman said.
"But he ran out of water.
"There was a moderately high fire danger on the day. In technical-speak, it was a rating of 12, but even on those days we now send out five crews to a fire automatically as well as aircraft.
"In the past we would have sent out two crews and waited for them to ask for a water bombing aircraft.
"We don't wait now.
"It's automatic.
"Illabarook spread very quickly but it was contained quickly as well."
Cape Clear was unable to get enough firefighters together in a timely manner, but Mr Boatman said people at the site were still able to get the 9m high flames under control.
"It's not a common thing for a brigade to not have enough volunteers on a particular day, but harvest time is really tricky," he said.
"It can be difficult to get away from what you are doing at that time of year - especially when many of your volunteers are farmers.
"It was a bit unusual for Cape Clear, but many brigades were there - and the local station for that area was Rokewood Junction, which was just 1km down the road."
Mr Boatman said the fire danger for the district was calculated using a weather station at Ballarat airport - where an observation helicopter and a Blackhawk fire bombing helicopter are based.
Further afield, Avalon has two high-volume and high-speed water bombers.
Bacchus Marsh and Bendigo airports both have medium-sized helicopters, while he said Stawell had four fixed-wing water-bombers.
He said there was still a question mark over water-bombing operations at night, with Ballarat hosting Australia-first trials in Ballarat in 2018.
Other significant fires so far this season have also taken place in the last week - including a 94 hectare blaze at Kadnook which he said began with a faulty wheel on a car.
Another 250 hectares was burnt at Powers Creek south of Edenhope, with the cause unknown.
Mr Boatman said large helicopters at Avalon were critical to extinguishing those two blazes close to the South Australian border.
"It's been a relatively quiet season so far, but things are just starting up now," Mr Boatman said.
"We may not have any significant fire weather in the outlook at the moment, but we're heading into a long weekend (Australia Day) and people who are travelling should get in tune with the new fire danger ratings and understand the risks."
Mr Boatman said he was especially wary of small forest fires with the potential to spread to open areas, where uncut grass could be high - and flames could travel quickly.
"I can't name particular towns or areas, but any community where there is an interface between bush and grassland is a worry at the moment," he said.
"Councils are behind in their mowing and slashing - and we have many reports of machinery getting bogged trying to do this.
"North of the Great Dividing Range is also drying out quickly.
"If you have a local concern about grass, contact your council or VicRoads, but be patient. The wet weather conditions have made it really difficult."
He also advised anyone using farm machinery or vehicles in off-road conditions to make sure they were in good working order and to carry a fire extinguisher.
Meanwhile, the new Deputy Chief started work this week at the Wendouree CFA headquarters, sporting a new uniform.
More than 9000 volunteers across the state are now wearing the new workwear, which matches the style of operational (paid) CFA personnel.
Around $9 million has been set aside for 30,000 sets of firefighter uniforms - all of them made by Australian Defense Apparel in Bendigo.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.