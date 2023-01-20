The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

More firefighting aircraft ready to fly in the Ballarat region on moderate risk days

January 21 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Boatman is the new Deputy Chief Officer CFA West Region. He said automatic escalation, even on moderate days, is making a difference. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Even Christmas Day isn't sacred if you live on a cropping property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.