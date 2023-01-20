The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Updated

Trip to Ballarat ice-cream shop turns into hospital dash for three girls

Adam Spencer
Alex Dalziel
By Adam Spencer, and Alex Dalziel
Updated January 21 2023 - 2:46pm, first published January 20 2023 - 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The silver sedan stopped at a Sturt Street bollard after knocking over a City of Ballarat bin and colliding into three girls aged 11-13 standing on the footpath. Picture by Adam Trafford.

UPDATE 2PM SATURDAY:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.