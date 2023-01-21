The Courier

A glimpse at Ballarat when it was half the size

ED
By Eugene Duffy
January 22 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The old adage, somewhat paraphrased, is if you can remember the swinging sixties you weren't there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ED

Eugene Duffy

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.