Geotech and archaeology work begins on Eureka Stadium and Ballarat showgrounds

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
January 23 2023 - 5:00am
Geotech engineer Hayden Jarvis from A.S. James checks out what lies beneath future facilities at Eureka Stadium. Picture by Kate Healy.

Geology experts are getting down and dirty at Eureka Stadium and the showgrounds, testing the ground to determine what can be built on top ahead of construction of major infrastructure for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

