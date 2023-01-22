Ballarat's premiere LGBTQIA+ festival is making its triumphant return in 2023 after being put on a year-long hold due to COVID.
Frolic Festival is back from February 9 to 12, boasting a new summer format and rejuvenated roster of events and ideas.
Festival co-director Jay Morrison said the aim of the summer program schedule, which is out for the public to see, was to make events as inclusive and disability-friendly as possible.
"Our demographic for our festival is everything from eight months old to 88. We know that there is not one event that appeals to everyone," Mr Morrison said.
"For us, celebrating our community means celebrating all of our community and having an event which caters to everyone.
"It poses a significant challenge to us, because it means that we have to run a number of different events, but the community response is really positive."
This year's highlights include the return of the festival's beloved Frolic Cabaret event, to be hosted at Piano Bar on February 9.
The night typically sells out fast - with 2023's event including performances from Gabriella Labucci, Miss Friby, Issy Heart, Daisy Webb and 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival best newcomer award winner Frankie McNair.
"It is always a really heart warming, special event that shows quite a diversity of talent. It is always an unexpected delight," Mr Morrison said.
Another key event in 2023's lineup will be the Frolic Warehouse Pride Party, which will see Aria-nominated singer songwriter Brendan McLean headline a night of high energy and live music.
Other events on the schedule include a pride bush walk and board game night, offering a wide range of activities for those of different interests.
Mr Morrison encouraged everyone in the Ballarat LGBTQIA+ community to come along to the festival - which he said had a focus on community.
"Every event that we do, we design it in a way that encourages warmth and community connection," Mr Morrison said.
"We have people whose role it is to walk around, find people who are standing by themselves and look a little bit disconnected, to approach them and have a conversation with them, connecting them with others.
"It is something you don't often see at other pride events, often there will be 100,000 people but you still feel pretty lonely."
Frolic Festival Ballarat has also partnered with Melbourne's Midsumma arts festival and Victoria's Pride, with a party bus available to take revelers from Ballarat to Victoria's Pride's street party in Fitzroy on Sunday, February 12.
"They are guaranteed a good time, where they will meet people who will be strangers in the beginning, but friends by the end of it."
For more information, visit https://www.frolicfestival.org/.
