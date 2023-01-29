Buninyong's Botanic Garden will be the scene of gods, haughty nobles and jealous lovers in February with the return of the town's outdoor Shakespeare event.
The Bard in Buninyong will see actors from a range of stripes come together in the gardens to perform a rendition of Two Noble Kinsmen, Shakespeare's final play.
Set in ancient Greece, Shakespeare wrote the tragicomedy in collaboration with playwright John Fletcher, who took over the position of house playwright for the King's Men from the Bard.
Two Noble Kinsmen will be the non-profit theatre company's first performance since 2020's A Midsummer Night's Dream.
Bard in Buninyong director Susan Pilbeam said the audience could expect a swath of experiences from Two Noble Kinsmen.
"It is based on a story which was in Caucer, which was in Baccacio before that, about these two noble Greeks who are blood brothers. They swear to the death their love for each other until they both fall in love with the same girl," she said.
"It is a tragi-comic-action-romance. It has everything, we have battle scenes, dance sequences, there is the love stuff and there is also a subplot which is very similar to Ophelia in Hamlet.
"One of the mad scenes is also very similar to one of the scenes in Macbeth, so you can see that Shakespeare has taken some things and said 'I like that idea, I might use it again and rework it'."
Bard in Buninyong first began in 2016 as a way to utilise the shady space in the gardens, with a performance of The Tempest.
Ms Pilbeam said the team went about adapting Shakespeare's work for the modern stage, which involved streamlining some scenes and making other concepts more digestible.
"Our aim is to make Shakespeare really accessible to people, they are just stories. The first thing we do is get rid of all of the 'thees' and 'thous' and make then 'yous' and 'mes', that sort of thing is very easy for an audience to understand," she said.
"If there are words that are no longer in currency then we change those to something which will fit. We also get a lot of repetition in Shakespeare, so we cut out a lot of that and we say the show will never be longer than 90 minutes.
"This show would normally be two-and-a-half to three hours and we are cutting it to about an hour and 15 minutes."
Ms Pilbeam said the theatre company also decidedly embraces the humour and action found to be in Shakespeare's writings.
"There are a lot of companies that do the whole plays and do it very seriously, whereas we say - here is the story, here is the play, but in a way that you can understand and enjoy," she said.
"It is a bit of a picnic show, people come along and have some food, have a drink and make a day of it. If you have little kids or dogs, you can go for a walk and come back again. It is very relaxed and casual in that sense.
"People should come because the gardens are beautiful, really cool and lovely in the summer. Everybody who comes here says 'I didn't even know this existed, what a lovely place'."
Bard in Buninyong will be performing Two Noble Kinsmen at the Buninyong Botanic Gardens on February 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19.
The program will feature both afternoon and evening performances.
To book tickets, or for more information, visit Trybooking.
