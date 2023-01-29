The Courier
Two Noble Kinsmen to be performed in Buninyong Gardens this summer

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
January 29 2023 - 1:00pm
Matt Peavey as Palamon, Melissa Lawrence as Emelia and Tim Harris as Arcite, for the Bard in Buninyong's rendition of Two Noble Kinsmen. Picture by Kate Healy

Buninyong's Botanic Garden will be the scene of gods, haughty nobles and jealous lovers in February with the return of the town's outdoor Shakespeare event.

