The family of Sebastopol footballer Simo Mitrovic have thanked the community after Saturday's well-attended preseason game in his honour.
The annual Simo Mitrovic Cup at St George's Reserve saw the Sebastopol Vikings go down three nil to State league 1 side Westgate FC - both teams Simo played for during his football career.
It was the third year running the Simo Mitrovic Cup, after the former Sebastopol Vikings and Westgate FC player died suddenly in 2020.
Nedeljko Mitrovic, one of Simo's four brothers playing for Sebastopol on the day, said the day meant a lot to him.
"It was very good, it was good to see that a lot of people came together to support what the day was about," he said.
"It was about having fun and celebrating the life of Simo, to play football, see everyone come along and enjoy the day, it was very good."
Despite coming up short in the end, Nedeljko said he thought the Vikings did his brother proud.
"When Simo went out for a game of football, the end result was always to win. Obviously we didn't get that result today, but we came out and had fun out there.
"There is not much more you could ask for."
His mother, Anita, echoed those sentiments.
"I would just like to thank the community for coming out and supporting the cup," she said.
Sebastopol Vikings coach Michael Busija gave an impassioned speech following the game - speaking on the importance of checking in on one another.
"A lot of the time when we ask someone what they are feeling or how they are travelling, our token answer is 'we are good', even if we have had the worst week, worst month or worst year," he said.
"I am hobbling around on crotches and everyone always asks 'how are you going?' because it is obvious there. But when things are internal, it is so much harder to do that. We know that we are here for each other, we just need to be prepared to be honest in those conversations."
Mr Busija said whilst the day had a "tinge of sadness" to it, it was great to see the community rally around Simo's memory.
"It is to try and celebrate the life of Simo. It will always have a tinge of sadness to it, but we try to do it in a way that celebrates what Simo loved the most, which is his friends and his football," he said.
