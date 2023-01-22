New Zealand champion Copy That has put the $150,000 Ballarat Pacing Cup back in the hands of the Kiwis.
The NZ-trained Copy That ($3.90 favourite) gave a dominant front-running display to capture the group 1 feature on the opening night of the Summer of Glory Carnival at Bray Raceway on Saturday.
While the six-year-old is based in NZ, there was an Australian element to the victory with him raced by prominent Melbourne owners Merv and Meg Butterworth.
Copy That found the lead comfortably and was never challenged.
The Emma Stewart-trained Honolua Bay ($14) ran another big race to charge home from the back of the field to get second, with Triple Eight ($19) third.
This gives New Zealanders nine wins in the past 13 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cups.
For reinsman Blair Orange, who was having his first drive in Ballarat, it continued his great association with the two-time NZ Cup winner.
He has won nine of 11 drives on Copy That and it was evident post-race how much Copy That means to him.
"Meg and Merv, they've been very big supporters of mine for a number of years now," Orange said.
"Merv did have a wee tear in the eye which is great to see, it's races like this that bring the emotions out and so they should."
Merv Butterworth said it meant a great deal to win the race - a major lead up to the Hunter Cup at Melton in two weeks, for which Copy That will start favourite.
He said they loved winning the race. "It's a great club."
Orange could hardly have been happier with Copy That in the run.
"He did over race a little bit in front, he didn't quite come back to me as well as I'd hoped, but we managed to punch an easy time of it mid-race, coasted up to the line good.
"He got a lovely lead early and controlled the race. Very happy with the performance."
Unfortunately Copy That's veteran trainer Ray Green, who was in Victoria with his stable star late last year, has been unable to make the tirp this time.
Green is recovering from injuries suffered when was kicked by a horse.
Emma Stewart's second runner Mach Dan was again
prominent in a big race with fourth, but Ballarat's other hope Rock N Roll Doo for Michael Stanley was never in contention.
He was close enough in the running line, but was unable to run on and faded in the closing stages.
Copy That's win also ended the country cups dream run of New South Wales trainer Jason Grimson, with his three runners unable to have an impact.
Grimson did get a win on the night though for former NZ pace Betterzippitt ($1.80 favourite) first-up in Australia.
