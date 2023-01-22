We are obviously extremely proud of what this horse has been able to achieve in his short time with us."- Greg Sugars
There is no stopping trotter Just Believe.
The Myrniong seven-year-old once again staked his claim to being the best squaregaiter in the land by taking out the group 3 $30,000 EB Cochran Cup, 2200m, in Ballarat on Saturday night.
Just Believe has now won five in row for trainer Jess Tubbs, including all three heats and final of the Inter Dominion Trotting Championship late last year.
Greg Sugars was able to find the lead on Just Believe ($2.20 favourite) after Sundons Courage and Aldebaran Zeus broke away from the rest in an early duel for the front.
Aldebaran Zeus ($5) ran on again for third ahead of Im Ready Jet ($5), which faced the breeze for much of the race.
Just Believe now has 16 wins - eight of them from 11 starts since joining the Tubbs-Sugars stable last season - for $410,000.
"We are obviously extremely proud of what this horse has been able to achieve in his short time with us," Sugars said.
"I was a little bit concerned going into tonight that it had been a few weeks since his last race start. I thought he was a little bit vulnerable
"To win the way he did was extremely pleasing because he should only take benefit out of the run."
The Cochran Cup was the second leg of the Aurora Australis - an eight-race series offering a $50,000 bonus to the highest points scorer.
Aldebaran Zeus leads on 13 ahead of Just Believe eight and Sleep six.
The Anton Golino duo of Im Ready Jet and Hopeful Beauty are next on five.
WHILE Burrumbeet trainer Michael Stanley missed out in the Ballarat Pacing Cup with Rock N Roll Doo, he still tasted success with filly Soho Seraphine ($1.28 favourite) in the Total Animal Supplies 3yo Pace, 1710m.
'The leader held off Sea Silk ($5.50) by a head to secure her fourth career win.
BALLARAT trainer Brooke Wilkins continues to be excited about the progress of Celestialfragrance ($5).
She turned the TAB Summer of Glory Pace for mares, 2200m, into a one-horse affair - going away to win by 5.9m.
Having contested two group 1s, Celestialfragance now has seven wins for earnings of $69,000.
She provided the first leg of a driving double for Terang's Glen Craven.
He also saluted on Jilliby Sylvester ($2.30 favourite) in the Syd Hill Pace, 2200m.
Jilliby Sylvester backed up from victory in the Hamilton Cup a week earlier.
TERANG trainer Marg Lee also had a double.
She won with Jilliby Sylvester and Jilliby Dynamite ($4.60) in the Isuzu Ute Ballarat Vicbred Pace, 1`710m, in the last two races on the nine-event program.
GORDON reinsman Ryan Duffy combined with his Goulburn Valley-based father Steve Duffy to score with an impressive Serge Blanco ($5) win in a heat of The Breakthrough Pace, 2200m.
A $50,000 final will be run at Melton on Saturday.
