The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

jess Tubbs-trained Star trotter stretches winning sequence to five in Ballarat feature

DB
By David Brehaut
January 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We are obviously extremely proud of what this horse has been able to achieve in his short time with us."

- Greg Sugars
Just Believe (Greg Sugars)( wins the group 3 EB Cochran Trotters Cup in Ballarat on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick.

There is no stopping trotter Just Believe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.