Father and son Tony and Calvin McEvoy have landed the inaugural Miners Rest Cup on King Island.
They won the battle of the Ballarat trainers with Afridi on Saturday.
The four-year-old not only gave the McEvoys bragging right for the next year, it also raised money for the Royal Flying Doctors Service.
The Cup was the culmination of a project initiated by Ballarat trainer Henry Dwyer to help keep the King Island racing season afloat after he heard about a shortage of horses there.
Dwyer, the McEvoys, Archie Alexander, Andrew Noblet, and Ciaron Maher/David Eustace joined forces with Stawell's Andrew Bobbin to each send a horse to King Island for the season.
They added to numbers for Island trainers at each meeting before going head-to-head.
The Robert Keys-trained Never Astern (Henry Dwyer) was second to Afridi, with Paxa Punch (Andrew Noblet) third.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.