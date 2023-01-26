House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Northern Heights estate is the sought-after location for this entertainer's delight.
It is a substantial and impressive property that offers an opportunity to acquire a true lifestyle home with proximity to essential services.
Live the dream, while being close to all amenities such as schools, shopping centres, Ballarat CBD and train station.
If you like to entertain, you'll be spoilt for choice with the many options when it comes to work, rest or play.
First impressions count as you enter the reception area with solid timber flooring and access to an abundance of living space.
A dedicated home office is located at the front of the home, making it ideal for those wishing to work remotely.
The central zone features a sleek kitchen overlooking the meals and family room.
A formal lounge and a separate theatre (or rumpus room) complete the home's spacious and versatile living zones.
There is surround sound in the games space, as well as a full bar and plenty of space for a pool table.
The entertainer's kitchen features beautiful white high-end cabinetry with concrete-look stone bench tops.
More kitchen highlights include stainless steel appliances and a large butler's pantry with an abundance of storage.
The generous main bedroom suite incorporates a stylish ensuite bathroom, a large walk-in robe and a fabulous sun deck for private relaxation.
Three further bedrooms have built-in robes as well as ample space for furniture and a study desk.
Measuring about 1345 square metres, the allotment is a haven for family and friends.
Front gardens are manicured and the double garage has bonus storage space for tools, bikes and camping gear.
Outdoor decking enhances the home's interior living space, and it overlooks the tennis court. Host a barbecue, and a friendly tennis match with friends.
Further features at this home are central heating, ducted cooling, ample storage, oval-shaped spa bath, and tennis-court lighting.
Visit buxton.com.au and follow the links to see more information as well as the photo gallery and floor plans. Take a virtual tour, contact the agent to arrange your private inspection.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.