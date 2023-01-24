Midlands has stamped itself one of the teams to beat with a big win over top-of-the-ladder BMS in Round 14 Tuesday Pennant bowls.
Led by an outstanding performance from the team skippered by Gregory Plier, Midlands was a class above BMS, running out 68 to 51 winners, conceding just half a rink thanks to a tie between Paul Kennedy and Jeff Ryan.
It was Plier's team that did the majority of the damage though with a 29-13 win over Robert Dickinson, giving Midlands most of the points needed for a famous win
With BMS losing the door was open for City Oval to move to the top of the table, but it too fell down, losing to Webbcona by just two shots.
Sarah Braybrook once again skippered her team well, holding off Leigh McKenzie's squad 23-18. Chris Smith drawing with Colin Young, the match came down to Wayne Roberts versus Leah McArthur.
While Roberts got the points, McArthur held firm to lose by just three shots, giving Webbcona the overall win.
Buninyong kept its finals hopes alive with a narrow win over Creswick. Only three shots could separate the two sides, with Buninyong winning two of the three rinks through Wayne Morgan and Barbara Voigt. Creswick's one success came through Gerry Flapper who won his rink 21-16.
Victoria also made a mark, moving to within four points of the top four with a 13-shot win over Central Wendouree.
Victoria picked up the full points, winning two of the three rinks by six while Kevin Coad held off Heather Hopkinson 20-19 in the closest contest.
The final match of the round saw a comfortable win to Sebastopol, despite splitting the ends with Clunes.
Sebastopol won by seven shots overall, 57-50 thanks largely to John Hofstra's convincing 22-11 win the team skippered by Alan Carnegie.
In what is looming as a terrific last four week, four clubs outside the leading pack, Victoria, Buninyong, Central Wendouree and Sebastopol all remain well in the hunt for a top four finish.
