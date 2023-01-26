Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Feel instantly wowed as you step inside this home with its wide entrance, soaring ceilings and immaculate presentation.
Open-plan living and dining includes a kitchen with stone benchtops, 900mm-wide stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and fully fitted walk-in pantry.
Spacious living and meals boasts a northerly aspect with an abundance of natural light. Glass stacker doors connect with an expansive undercover alfresco with decking.
The main bedroom includes a generous walk-in robe as well as a luxurious ensuite with stone-topped double vanity.
Further features at this custom-built home include a second formal living area with a gas-log fire, and a separate study or third living area.
More highlights are spotted gum flooring, double-glazed windows, ducted vacuum system, zoned central heating and evaporative cooling.
The property includes a handy garden shed plus a double lock-up garage with remote-controlled door and direct internal access.
Ideally positioned on a quiet and friendly street in the prestigious and almost completely built-out Insignia Estate. Convenience is assured with nearby Prince of Wales Park, Lake Wendouree, Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre, local cafes, golf club and health services.
Minutes from Ballarat central business district.
