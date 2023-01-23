The accused man has been identified as Brett Russell, a 60-year-old man from Croydon.
He was charged with 46 offences over the September crash on Monday morning and is expected to face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court Monday afternoon.
EARLIER:
A 60-year-old Croydon man will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court charged with 46 offences over a school bus crash near Bacchus Marsh last year.
According to Victoria Police Media, Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged the truck driver, months after he allegedly collided with the rear of a Loreto College school bus travelling from Ballarat to Melbourne Airport on the Western Freeway.
The crash, near Condons Lane in Pentland Hills, caused the bus to roll down an embankment about 3.15am on September 21.
On board were 27 students, four adults, and the bus driver, who were all taken to hospital - one teenage girl was airlifted with serious injuries.
The students were on their way to a NASA space camp in the US.
Police Media stated the truck driver, who was also injured in the crash, faces 46 charges, including reckless conduct causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury, and reckless conduct endangering life.
He will face court on Monday afternoon.
MORE TO COME
