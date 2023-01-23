The Ballarat Miners announced that Jemma Amoore will be returning to the NBL1 South squad ahead of the 2023 season.
The Ballarat-local has played all her basketball with the Miners, having completed the junior pathway in 2022.
The 17-year-old said the club has helped her "tremendously" throughout her junior career.
"I have established many great relationships and it is very special being able to play for Ballarat with some of my closest friends that I have grown up with along with coaches that have been instrumental in my development since the beginning of my basketball journey," Amoore said.
Amoore has played 9 games for the NBL1 Miners whilst still competing in the Victorian Junior Basketball League with the under-18 Miners as well as for the Youth Champ Women in the Big V in past seasons.
Ballarat Miners Women's Head Coach Rob Baker, who is preparing for his first season at the helm, was pleased to have Amoore remain with the team.
"As a homegrown junior, we are looking for Jemma to really embrace the backup point guard role and find her spot in a senior setting," Baker said.
"Jemma is currently preparing for the under-20 Victorian State team and has been working hard to really embrace the point guard position.
"Playing this role at Nationals will be perfect for her leading into 2023."
Amoore joins the signing of Abbey Wehrung and Millie Cracknell for the 2023 season, which commences on April 1.
The Miners will be without Zitina Aokuso and Isabella Brancatisano, who have joined the Mount Gambier Pioneers.
