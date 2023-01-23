The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra
News

Ballarat's Jemma Amoore re-signs with NBL1 Miners

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemma Amoore in action for the Ballarat Miners. Picture by Luke Hemer

The Ballarat Miners announced that Jemma Amoore will be returning to the NBL1 South squad ahead of the 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.