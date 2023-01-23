The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Designs on the way for fatal stretch of Western Freeway at Pykes Creek

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
January 24 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dangerous corner on the Ballan side of the Western Freeway at Pykes Creek. Picture by Google Maps.

Designs are being drawn up to make the Western Highway safer at Pykes Creek Reservoir according to a senior Transport Department leader.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.