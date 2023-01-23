Fire authorities are urging residents to be careful around campfires and barbecues as Australia Day and the end of summer holidays approach.
The Conservation Regulator, Parks Victoria, Forest Fire Management Victoria and the County Fire Authority have all teamed together and urge anyone lighting a campfire to be vigilant.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said in recent weeks the weather had been heating up and grass had dried out considerably.
"I urge all Victorians ahead of this weekend to check the Fire Danger Ratings and to heed our warnings before heading out and about," he said in a statement.
La Nina weather has encouraged grass growth over the spring and summer.
Regional Ballarat council areas, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains shires, have reported some areas are still too wet to slash.
Forest Fire Management Victoria crews have already responded to 96 unattended campfires on public land this summer.
An unattended campfire could escape and cause larger fires.
Forest Fire Management Victoria chief fire officer Chris Hardman said a fire should be cool to touch before you leave.
"Just one spark from an unattended campfire is enough to have devastating consequences," he said.
