TENNIS fan Charli Dunne is making the most of a rare chance to be out on court with the world's biggest stars in the game.
Charli, aged 14, is one of about 360 Australian Open Ballkids selected from almost 3000 applicants across the Asia-Pacific for a hectic three weeks at Melbourne Park.
And so far - at the time of writing - Charli has been spared from any of the marathon late nights the Open has served up. Her latest duties went to 12.30am in Rod Laver Arena with a Friday night blockbuster in which American Sebastian Korda defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.
Mum Dani O'Sullivan said already Charli could hardly wait to apply for another campaign before she ages-out.
Charli's favourite player, according to Ms O'Sullivan, has been American teenage sensation Coco Gauff, who she worked alongside in Margaret Court Arena on Sunday.
The Ballarat Clarendon College student and Tennis Ballarat squad member has been playing tennis since she was about five years old, following in the footsteps of her tennis-loving older sisters.
Charli applied by herself to be a Ballkid and her family supported her each trial stage, which started mid-last year. After selection, Charli had training in Melbourne at least every second Sunday to prepare for the rigours of the role.
Australian Open Ballkids work one-hour on, one-hour off through long shifts most days of the tournament, including a week of qualifying rounds. Charli receives a $30 lunch voucher each shift and Ms O'Sullivan said Charli had made lots of good friends hanging out in the Ballkid lounges.
Ms O'Sullivan said it had been a great experience for the whole family who can watch Charli on ground passes and while they have to buy tickets each time Charli lands showcourt duties, Ms O'Sullivan said it was worth it.
Plenty of friends have been following Charli's progress, checking out what courts she is serving on for days they are visiting the Open - and Charli still had a few big days ahead.
