An L-plater who drove alone, "blacked out" and fled the scene of an accident he caused has been fined and ordered to make a promise of good behaviour by a Ballarat court.
The accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided a conviction, faced a slew of charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday including careless driving, being a learner driver without supervision, failing to display L-plates, and failing to stop after an accident.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz told the 23-year-old accused, from Canadian, he "took a punt" when he got behind the wheel on the morning of January 17, about 11am. "And it all went wrong," she said.
The man was driving his Mitsubishi Magna south-east along Grant Street towards Golden Point when he entered the roundabout where Grant Street meets Barkly Street and struck a Toyota Camry.
The Camry was pushed forward into a Ford LTD sedan and was damaged at the front and rear of the vehicle. The LTD was damaged at the rear.
The driver of the Camry observed the accused driving away from the collision, and police later saw CCTV footage from a nearby cafe that confirmed the witness' version of events.
When police arrived at the address where the Magna was registered, they saw the car parked in the driveway with damage to its front.
"The accused came out and spoke to police," prosecution told the court.
"He said he had blacked out and did not remember what happened."
The court heard the man told authorities: "It was pretty stupid to be honest."
When police asked why the accused fled the collision, he responded, "I just wanted to go to the doctors, I just didn't want to be late", and when asked why he drove without his L-plates, he said, "there was no one in the car with me so I just didn't put them up".
Magistrate Mykytowycz addressed the accused directly in sentencing: "What do you think is the most serious charge here?"
The magistrate answered for the silent accused.
"You leaving the scene was your biggest mistake," she said. "I cannot stress this enough - when you have an accident, you stay at the scene."
The accused was also ordered to participate in a road trauma awareness seminar.
