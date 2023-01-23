The Courier
COVID-19 in Ballarat: free RATs available to all via community centres

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
Updated January 24 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:00am
Libraries, community hubs to offer free COVID-19 tests

ALL Victorians can access extra rapid antigen tests for free in a state government push to better detect and treat people with COVID-19 in communities.

