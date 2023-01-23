Libraries, community hubs to offer free COVID-19 tests

ALL Victorians can access extra rapid antigen tests for free in a state government push to better detect and treat people with COVID-19 in communities.
Victorian Health Minister and Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas has said everyone is now eligible to pick up two free RAT packets via participating councils. Previously free tests had mostly limited to Victorians most at-risk of COVID-19 effects.
Individuals can collect up to two packets for each household member while people with a disability, or their carer, can collect up to four packets.
Rapid tests will no longer be handed out at schools and students and staff will need to get them from council-run sites.
Ballarat had 95 new COVID-19 cases reported last week, but this figure from Victoria's health department relies on people who test positive to self-report this to the department.
Minister Thomas said the move to boost free RATs was to ensure people could safely enjoy summer with loved ones.
"There are simple things people can do to enjoy the summer safely: take a test if you have symptoms, stay home if you're sick, wear a high-quality mask if you can't physically distance, talk to your [general practitioner] to see if you're eligible for antivirals and stay up to date with your vaccinations," Minister Thomas said.
People can collect RATs as many times as needed.
Anyone who is at high risk of severe illness for COVID-19 is urged to call ahead and visit their GP if they have COVID-19 symptoms, even if they test negative on a RAT. At-risk people are also encouraged to ask their GP if they are eligible for anti-viral treatment.
City of Ballarat has been offering free RATs, via the Victorian government program, to eligible people at the Sebastopol Library.
In neighbouring shires, free RATs have been accessed at The Well in Smythesdale (Golden Plains), Beaufort and Skipton community centres (Pyrenees), Ballan council offices (Moorabool) and Maryborough and Dunolly libraries (Central Goldfields).
Limited RATs can also be accessed via Beaufort and Skipton Health Service in Beaufort and Central Highlands Rural Health in Daylesford.
The UFS-led COVID-19 testing hub, on Doveton Street South, will continue to offer polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCRs, until the Commonwealth contract expires on February 28.
