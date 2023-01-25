The Ballarat chapter of veteran support group Legacy is planning a massive celebration through the centre of the city for the group's 100th anniversary.
Established in 1923, the story goes that Legacy began as a promise made by a soldier to his dying comrade in the trenches of Pozières, during World War I, to look after 'the missus and the kids'.
Former Ballarat Legacy president Jeremy Bannister said the city's Legacy chapter was the third to be established in Australia - after Melbourne and Geelong.
Due to the group's history in Ballarat, Mr Bannister said the centenary carried with it a groundswell of pride and memories.
"I joined partly due to being an army kid myself, and knowing the effects of what happens when someone loses a father or mother, whether through conflict, PTSD or suicide after the event," he said.
Legacy will be celebrating its centenary with a cross-continent torch relay, beginning on those same battlefields in France where the organisation first began, to all 45 Legacy clubs worldwide.
In Ballarat, runner Steve Moneghetti will be participating in the relay.
The torch will be coming through Ballarat on Tuesday, September 19 and will finish the Ballarat leg outside Town Hall.
The route around the city hasn't been announced yet but will include The Avenue of Honour, The Arch, Grieving Mother Statue, the Lake, Sturt Street and Legacy House.
Mr Bannister said the group had been growing in numbers despite a drop-off in the amount of active service veterans - and the deaths of World War II members who made a large portion of the Legatee base.
He owed the growth of Ballarat Legacy to the strength of the group's family camp program, which brought child and parent along together.
"Normally kids go off on their own, and the parents are left at home on their own," Mr Bannister said.
"We have the father come, or sometimes the mother is the serving member, and they get to network and make life-time friends."
However, despite a growing membership base of non-serving and family members, Mr Bannister said establishing a connection with the latest generation of army veterans was proving to be increasingly difficult.
He said veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars were often less likely to seek the supports of groups such as Legacy, a gap the group had been trying to bridge on a national level.
"It tends to be nowadays that a lot of recently finished veterans tend to leave and go off on their own, they don't really stay connected," he said.
