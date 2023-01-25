The Courier
Ballarat Legacy planning big celebrations for support group's 100th anniversary

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 25 2023 - 11:30am
Former Ballarat Legacy president Jeremy Bannister says the group's work is more necessary now than ever. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Ballarat chapter of veteran support group Legacy is planning a massive celebration through the centre of the city for the group's 100th anniversary.

