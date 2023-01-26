This outstanding commercial investment opportunity includes the freehold purchase of a high-exposure building with quality tenants on a 15-year lease. Commercial zoning allows for multiple uses in an area undergoing significant transformation. The allotment measures about 150 square metres with more than 25 linear metres combined frontage to Peel and Curtis streets. Onsite is a solid-brick building measuring about 138sqm with air rights to build above. Currently leased to My Butcher Superstore, that has been successfully operating since 2000 and moved to this location in 2015. The building offers ample natural light with massive windows facing stationary vehicles at the Peel Street traffic lights. The building is customised for the current business and offers ample versatility to adapt and suit multiple commercial uses. Furthermore, the astute investor acquires the air rights to potentially build above (STCA), adding another 270 square metres (approximately) of useable space. A prime investment returning $38,000 per annum plus GST. Contact the selling agent for more information.

