A woman has been charged over a Bunkers Hill crash in June last year, where one woman died and a child was seriously injured.
Kathleen Cahill, 34, made a brief appearance in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing serious injury and failing to give way - following the June 27 crash.
It is alleged Cahill failed to give way at the intersection at Greenhalghs Road as she was driving along Finchs Road about 4.50pm that afternoon.
The collision killed a 24-year-old Mount Clear woman who died at the scene.
A primary school-aged girl, who was also a passenger in the same vehicle, was taken to hospital via helicopter.
The male driver of the same car was not seriously injured.
Cahill's appearance on Monday was for a filing hearing, meaning the matter will likely be moved to the County Court.
Her bail was extended to the next court date on April 6.
