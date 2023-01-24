The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Woman faces Ballarat Magistrates' Court for 2022 fatal crash in Bunkers Hill

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police blocking Finchs Road at the Ballarat-Carngham Road intersection after the crash. Picture: Nieve Walton.

A woman has been charged over a Bunkers Hill crash in June last year, where one woman died and a child was seriously injured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.