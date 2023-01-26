The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Community

First annual Skipton Dice Run ready to rumble

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipton resident Steve Leslie, 43, is all set for the Skipton Dice Run in February which he hopes attracts people from both Melbourne and the region to visit the small town south west of Ballarat. Picture supplied.

A Skipton resident has taken it upon himself to make his town known for more than just flooding, with the launch of a new community event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.