A Skipton resident has taken it upon himself to make his town known for more than just flooding, with the launch of a new community event.
Steve Leslie, 43, who has lived in the small town south west of Ballarat for two years, said the idea for a Skipton Dice Run came about a couple months ago while talking among friends.
"I was just having a chat and not a lot happens out in Skipton and I thought it'd actually be good to get something happening out there other than the town actually flooding," Mr Leslie said.
"I put it to them (Steve's friends) that I'd like to organise something for the town and they said it was a good idea and they pushed me to pursue it."
The event is set to start off in Rockbank before passing through Beaufort, Lake Bolac and finally, Skipton.
Mr Leslie said he hoped the Skipton Dice Run was a key attraction for those in metro areas wanting to explore regional towns and their surrounds.
"The whole point of it is to bring people out of Melbourne to Skipton," he said.
He also said while the drive was being held to support Pinarc - a Ballarat-based disability support service - and to promote the vibrancy of the Skipton community, it was also about helping businesses in town "get back on their feet".
"As much as this is a ride to support Pinarc disability, to be able to stop at (Beaufort's) Skinny Sisters Cafe and be able to help them out - whether that be 50 or 100 people there to buy coffees or breakfast, it's a good way of helping them out," Mr Leslie said.
On the day there will be a raffle with prizes including Bunnings vouchers and car wash packs. There will also be performances by esteemed musician and winner of The Voice: Generations in 2022, Tim Rizzoli, as well as blues and rock group the Vincent Emanuel Band.
Mr Leslie said for those interested in joining it did not matter on the type of vehicle they chose to drive in to participate in the run.
"Bring whatever car or motorcycle you'd like - we don't care because it's all about getting people together in town," he said.
"And the more people that can come on board and donate the more money we can give to Pinarc."
He said his goal for the future was to make the event an annual fixture.
"I want it to be something residents can look forward to every year," Mr Leslie said.
Skipton Dice Run will be held on February 25. All funds raised will go towards Pinarc disability services. For more information click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.