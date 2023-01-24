Over the past year or more The Courier has been flooded with calls from locals upset about building contracts, delays and workmanship that wasn't up to scratch.
We've seen everything from contracts ripped up to leaking roofs, partial completion and insulation that was never installed.
Not every tradie is dodgy, but a few names keep popping up.
National housing and building associations are blaming a dire lack of skilled workers, especially in flood-affected areas of northern New South Wales.
But country Victoria is not immune.
People unable to get answers - or any response at all - have instead turned to the media.
Consumer Affairs Victoria (CAV) said plenty of protections existed for people building or buying homes.
"Consumers who have purchased a property with defects may be covered by statutory building warranties or the builder's domestic building insurance," a CAV spokesperson said.
"If a dispute with a builder arises, contact Consumer Affairs Victoria to lodge an application with Domestic Building Dispute Resolution Victoria."
The service claims it can settle issues fast and is available to owners as well as builders, sub-contractors, architects and engineers.
"Statutory building warranties apply to building work for up to 10 years after the date the occupancy permit or certificate of final inspection was issued," CAV said.
"This is the case even if the property sells several times.
"If a dispute arises between you and the builder, try to first resolve the issues directly with them via written communication.
"If resolution is not possible you can lodge an online application through Domestic Building Dispute Resolution Victoria."
The agency suggested contacting builders first to discuss the problem - and if you're not sure who that is or how to contact them, their details should be in council records.
If no one is picking up or returning calls - and that has been a common theme - the next step is to formally outline your problems in an email or letter (via registered mail) and ask for a response.
This gives you a record of your concerns - and something you can show to a third party.
If a reasonable amount of time has elapsed with no reply, then register an online application with Domestic Building Dispute Resolution Victoria - but carefully check if you are eligible, as a dispute with just one tradie, such as a plumber, may not come under their jurisdiction.
The agency has the power to order resolution orders without the cost associated with courts.
If that fails, there is always the Domestic Building Legal Service, run by independent not-for-profit legal organisation Justice Connect.
To go down this path you may have to prove you have gone through DBDRV and are in financial stress.
In one case, a caller to The Courier was forced to post-pone her wedding due to problems with a house deposit refund.
Others have become ill and unable to work due to excessively hot or leaking homes.
The Domestic Building Legal Service can help assess if it is worth pursuing the case through the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, how to do it - and how to make sure a VCAT order is enforced.
Examples of issues the service can help with include cases where a builder has died, disappeared or become insolvent.
They can also help identify who the actual builder is - as homeowners often identify the wrong person or party, causing their case to be dismissed.
The service said many people incorrectly assumed the tradie they dealt with on site or the director of the company was the 'builder'.
They may not actually be a person.
The Domestic Building Legal Service also advised that if you have the building contract, permit and insurance certificate - or have obtained copies from your council - double check the name of the person or entity listed as 'the builder', and make sure you cross reference all names, ACNs and ABNs to check they match.
You can check Australian company and business numbers by searching the Australian Securities and Investment Commission website www.asic.gov.au
It's also an idea to check if your builder or plumber is in fact registered or licenced.
The Victorian Building Authority regulates tradies under the Building Act 1993 - and if legit, they should be listed at vba.vic.gov.au/check
"Anyone who believes that their practitioner has carried out non-compliant work is encouraged to make a complaint to the VBA, so we can follow up," an authority spokesperson said.
"Building surveyors are responsible for ensuring that building work complies with the National Construction Code and that building activities are carried out in line with the relevant building permits.
"Anyone found to be in breach of these rules will face enforcement action, risking financial penalties as well as the suspension or cancellation of their registration."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
