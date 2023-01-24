Man assaulted with scooter in Ballarat's north

Ballarat police are investigating an assault with a scooter, which allegedly happened in Wendouree on the weekend.
The attack happened on Gillies Street North around 1.30am on Saturday, January 21.
Officers said the offenders fled on foot and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not disclosed whether it was an e-scooter or privately-owned scooter.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
