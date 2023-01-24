More industrial enterprises could be headed to the region's south-west as the City of Ballarat assesses an application for 10 warehouses.
The proposal, which has been prepared by Reservoir-based KARA Design and Consulting, is requesting to create these buildings at 41 Paddys Drive, Delacombe.
The site measures a total of 4080 square-metres and has plans to have each warehouse ranging from 184 to 231 square-metres.
The road has increasingly become dominated by various large-scale operations including the Dulux Trade Centre, Paddy's Self Storage and Zap Batteries and lies in an industrial zone.
The application has cited these neighbouring properties as the reason for the proposed development due to being "compatible with existing uses".
"Traffic to the proposed development already travels to an established industry zone and has minimal effect of residential roads," the application wrote.
"The rear of the subject lot adjoins lots within a low-density residential zone, with tall canopy vegetation and a generous warehouse setback to help soften the proposed development as seen from the rear lot."
The application also wrote noise levels would be reduced in the area as the businesses planned would be used "mainly for storage, that doesn't require industrial scale machinery".
"Noise will be limited to car traffic, heavy vehicle traffic, and forklifts/material handling equipment," it wrote.
"There will be little impact to the surrounding areas, such as residential and sensitive land areas."
As for ease of access for motorists and workers in the area in line with the council's Planning Scheme, the applicant commissioned Melbourne-based EB Traffic Solutions to conduct a traffic engineering assessment.
It found "swept paths" will allow "motorists to safely enter the on-site spaces, manoeuvre on-site to then exit the site in a forward manner to Paddys Drive consistent with the requirements of the Ballarat Planning Scheme".
"The assessment confirms that a truck up to 8.8 metres in length is to safely enter the loading bays of the warehouses and then be able to exit from the development site in a forward manner."
Additionally, advertising signage will be limited to "above roller doors entries into warehouses as well as pedestrian entries doors".
There are no plans for the development to be subdivided.
The trading hours put forth for the enterprises are set to be 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 10am-3pm on weekends.
To lodge a submission response regarding the application click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
