The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Delacombe could see 10 warehouses on industrial strip

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paddys Drive, Delacombe. Picture by Adam Spencer.

More industrial enterprises could be headed to the region's south-west as the City of Ballarat assesses an application for 10 warehouses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.