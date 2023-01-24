Further details have emerged on the charges faced by a man believed to be a chapter president of the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.
In court documents seen by The Courier, weapons seized by Taskforce VIPER (Visibility, Intelligence, Prevention, Enforcement and Reassurance) at Daniel Jayasekera's Lake Wendouree home on November 25 last year included a knuckle duster, switch blade and dual edged boot knife.
Police also allege 26 grams of cocaine were found in the garage at the property, along with scales and bags, and various items of Nomad paraphernalia.
Jayasekera's charges also list a number of occasions across 2022 where he allegedly broke bail conditions by associating with members of the Nomads, including at Melbourne Airport in September.
The 32-year-old made a brief appearance in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He is charged with possessing a traffickable quantity drug of dependence, three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, and breaching bail.
The VIPER taskforce is described as a "tactical and investigative unit based within Crime Command focused on preventing, detecting, deterring, disrupting and dismantling the criminal activities of groups such as outlaw motorcycle gangs, organised crime networks and street gangs".
Police are urging anyone with information about organised criminal or illicit drug activity to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
