The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Young driver faces Ballarat Magistrates' Court after alleged Sturt Street burn outs

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stock image.

A young driver who is alleged to have done burnouts along Sturt Street has faced a slew of charges for car and motorcycle driving this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.