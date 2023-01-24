A young driver who is alleged to have done burnouts along Sturt Street has faced a slew of charges for car and motorcycle driving this week.
Sakie-Leigh Harvey, 22, made a brief appearance in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday for reckless conduct offences that span a 19-page charge sheet relating to incidents in March and April 2022.
According to court documents seen by The Courier, Harvey allegedly failed "to have proper control of the vehicle", drove "in a manner that caused one or more of the motor vehicle's wheels to lose traction", and "in a manner that was dangerous to the public ... in a way that made unnecessary smoke", on March 1, 2022.
Police also allege Harvey did "burnouts within close vicinity of bystanders and other road users that placed a [person] in danger of serious injury".
The charges state the accused's vehicle did not have any registration plates at the time and he drove on the wrong side of the road.
On the same day, Harvey is alleged to have driven a motorcycle on Sturt Street which was not a learner-approved vehicle as required for his licence, without correct L-plates displayed or the regulation high-visibility vest required of a learner motorcyclist.
On March 15 and 21, and on April 25, Harvey was charged with the same motorcycle-related offences after it was alleged he drove a motorcycle on Lydiard Street, Sturt Street and Greendale-Myrniong Road on the respective dates.
The accused is also charged for failing to stop when signalled by a police officer on March 21, when it is alleged he drove through a red light and in a vehicle that did not properly display registration plates.
Harvey is accused of doing burnouts on April 25 in Greendale on Greendale-Myrniong Road.
The accused was accompanied in court by a supporter. He will return to court on February 8.
