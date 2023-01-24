Ballarat police are hoping to revamp a program that brings the community together to reduce crime, now that the pandemic is waning.
Neighbourhood Watch will be relaunched this year - with a 6.30pm information session set for Wednesday March 1 at the Lucas Community Hub in Coltman Plaza.
Acting Sergeant Dominic Alderman said the program had evolved over time - and had a strong focus on protection of homes, keeping kids safe and promoting links with locals.
"We're looking for community minded individuals to be involved an ongoing crime prevention program," he said.
"It aims to improve the quality of life within neighbourhoods by minimising preventable crime and promoting closer community ties - for example, helping your neighbours when they go away.
"I think we've sort of lost it (over time) because a lot of people no longer know who their neighbours are
"When I grew up we all knew all of our neighbours and everyone who lived up the road."
He said Ballarat Neighbourhood Watch was likely to have quarterly meetings and would have a direct conduit to police to let them know of any safety or crime issues.
"Neighbourhood Watch aims to educate people about things like locking your vehicle and house - and tips to deter thieves.
"For example, I leave my empty glovebox open.
"I'd like to think that when it comes to people snooping around, it gets it in their heads that this is a sterile car.
"For some crooks, even if they see an empty bag on a seat, they'll break a window just to have a look at it. Then you have a $500 repair bill."
Acting Sergeant Alderman said he was grateful to the City of Ballarat for providing the venue for the March 1 meeting.
People wanting details should go to nhw.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
