The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Ballarat police aim to relaunch Neighbourhood Watch in Lucas

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 25 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Sergeant Dominic Alderman is organising a March 1 meeting to help relaunch Neighbourhood Watch in Ballarat. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Ballarat police are hoping to revamp a program that brings the community together to reduce crime, now that the pandemic is waning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.