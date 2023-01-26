The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Pressure rises in finals fight | Ballarat Cricket Association firsts teams

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated January 27 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Point's Josh White, East Ballarat's Lewis Hodgins and Mt Clear's Jarrod Burns. Pictures by Adam Trafford and Dylan Burns Photography

It's said cricket is a numbers game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.