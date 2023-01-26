It's said cricket is a numbers game.
Two-dayers return. Three rounds remain. Four teams are fighting for a finals place as the Ballarat Cricket Association season nears its crescendo.
Fresh off ending Darley's seven-match unbeaten run, Mt Clear faces a must-win game this weekend if it is to retain control of its finals aspirations.
The fourth-placed Mounties are away to reigning premier Golden Point - another in the finals fight, sitting fifth, three points off the pace.
Golden Point is only clear of sixth-placed East Ballarat by percentage, with the Hawks firm favourites to beat Brown Hill this round and continue their push towards a finals spot.
For Mt Clear, only a win will give it breathing space from the two chasers with a difficult run home ahead.
The Mounties play Ballarat-Redan in the penultimate round before a bye, leaving them with no chance to gain points and, potentially more consequential, no opportunity to see off the chasing pack.
After the Mounties clash, Golden Point takes on Naps-Sebas and then Brown Hill to close the regular season.
East Ballarat has the bye in the penultimate round, doing it no favours, before meeting Naps-Sebas - who currently sit third but with no assurances of a finals berth.
The Hawks are at home against Brown Hill this round. While entering favourites due to an 18-point gap on the ladder, East Ballarat needs to regain momentum after a four-wicket loss to Mt Clear in a one-dayer on Sunday.
It regained some form in a Twenty20 win over the Mounties on Tuesday night - Lewis Hodgins the star with figures of 4-28 and a team-best 29 with the bat.
Naps-Sebas has the toughest run home of the finals hopefuls but will be comforted by its fourth-match winning streak and favourable history.
It hosts Darley this weekend, having beaten the Lions in the sides' past two games at Napoleons.
Darley makes the trip at a conspicuous time after relinquishing top spot on the ladder to Wendouree with its loss to Mt Clear last weekend.
The usually free-flowing Lions were dismissed for 105 before managing to take a lone wicket.
Darley and Naps-Sebas are yet to meet this season, with their round seven match washed out.
Wendouree's bye this round means Darley will return to the top of the ladder if it breaks its Napoleons hoodoo.
For Naps-Sebas, a win will ease the pressure of two closing games against sides after its spot in the top four - Golden Point and East Ballarat.
Elsewhere, bottom two sides Ballarat-Redan and Buninyong meet for the first time this season with one in line to celebrate its first win.
EAST BALLARAT V BROWN HILL
East Ballarat: Jacob Eyers(c), Tristan Dixon, Harli Givvens, Chris Jerram, Harry Ganley, Joshua Brown, Hayden Walters, Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low, Adam Eddy, Bradley Whittaker, Abhilasha Rodrigo
Brown Hill : Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Kento Dobell, James Waller, Fraser Hunt, Jaxon Thomas, Prabath Priyankara, Nathan Porter, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan, Nick Cochrane, Tim Knowles
GOLDEN POINT V MT CLEAR
Golden Point: Joshua Pegg(c), Joshua White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Lukas Pegg, Manjula De Zoysa, Christopher Delaland, Daniel White
Mt Clear: Jarrod Burns(c), Jacob Smith, Thomas Le Lievre, Nathan Yates, Ashley George, John Butler, Zack Maple, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, Grant Trevenen, Steven Nicholson, Matt Goonan
NAPS-SEBAS V DARLEY
Napoleons-Sebastopol: Daniel Scott(c), Corey Hucker, Luke Corden, Nathan Doonan, Jonah Healey, Dylan Sexton, Dylan York, Sajith Dissanayaka, Janath Tissera, Mayank Sharma, Viraj Pushpakumara
Darley: Ben Longhurst(c), Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Mitchell Ward, Rockey Hoey, Dilan Chandima, Harry Killoran, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Danza Hyatt, Dayle Locke
BUNINYONG V BALLARAT-REDAN
Buninyong: Harrison Bond(c), Bailey Ryan, Mitchell Tierney, Hudson Palmer, Ethan Giri, Campbell Palmer, Brodie Wells, Fletcher Downs, Grant Palmer, David Anderson, Brad Byrnes, Rory Fisher
Ballarat-Redan: Zac Jenkins(c), Robert Hind, Jack Gilbey, Jayden Hayes, Max Riding, Michael Hayes, Kyle Hayes, Matthew Aikman, David Carton, Nathan Patrikeos, Jack Landwehr
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
