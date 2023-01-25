In a bid to increase housing diversity, a Noble Park-based construction company has put forth a proposal to create eight properties in the city's east.
The business, Nest Homes, who initially presented an application to create 10 dwellings to the City of Ballarat at 7 Glendenning Street, Canadian have since amended their plans.
Their new idea to create eight lots they say will aid in providing "diversity to the predominate large houses in the locality".
Nest Homes also wrote in their application the proposed subdivision would also have the potential to "contribute positively" to "new enrolment" for Canadian Lead Primary School which is situated 210 metres east of the site.
Each lot is set to include three bedrooms and two car parking spaces. The areas of each site are planned to range from 199.043 to 348.43 square metres. In line with the council's objective to ensure new properties are in keeping with the existing neighbourhood character, the application has also intended for a "garden setting" to be maintained around the dwellings.
It has also touted a design which maintains the "rhythm of spacing between buildings".
Two trees are set to be removed as part of the creation of the eight lots. However, a report by arborist Greenwood Consulting have regarded them as "not significant".
Although the firm have emphasised the need for a "services plan" to ensure "services installation impacts on retained trees are avoided" and a "tree management plan" to "guide construction within Tree Protection Zones for retained trees".
There was also a report by Ballarat Soil Testing which found "initial" evidence of "potential contamination" of the site's land in the "form of silty clay loam fill".
However, it later revealed in terms of "visible contamination" there was "no obvious evidence of visible contamination across the allotment".
This matter has been "flagged" by Ballarat Soil Testing.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
