Council

Eight lot subdivision a possible reality for Canadian

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated February 1 2023 - 11:29am, first published January 25 2023 - 12:45pm
Noble Park-based construction company Nest Homes has put forth an application to the City of Ballarat to create eight lots at 7 Glendenning Street, Canadian. Picture by Malvika Hemanth

In a bid to increase housing diversity, a Noble Park-based construction company has put forth a proposal to create eight properties in the city's east.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

