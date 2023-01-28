BHBR Saturday Pennant Rd 14 results and ladders | Divisions 2-9

Smeaton 77 (16) def Clunes 70 (2)
Peter Kersley, Peter Sewell, Alex McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 16 d Jeff Gale, Narelle Vorbach, Vincent Hunt, Andrew Ingram 15
Robert McCrum, Russell Leishman, Joel McNaught, Jim Taylor 19 d Jenny Cameron, Debbie Annear, Mark Vorbach, Geoff Annear 9
John Gervasoni, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 24 d Alan Baird, Lindsay Tucker, Scott McLean, Bradley Keen 17
Robert Briggs, Robert Mizzeni, David Toose, Gregory May 18 lt Troy Thomson, Eileen Spong, Paul Lythgo, David Templeton 29
City Oval 105 (18) d Central Wendouree 56 (0)
Peter Cameron, Janine Roberts, Wayne Roberts, Heath Fumberger 37 d Susanne Peters, Margaret O'Meara, Ian Long, William Durand 7
Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 22 d Meryl Holloway, John Stevens, Graeme Seymour, Anthony Gutteridge 14
Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 24 d Jordan Kaufmann, Margaret Wilkins, Andrew Bishop, Ian Batters 20
Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann 22 d Tony Milardovic, David Simpson, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 15
Waubra 62 (0) def by Midlands 101 (18)
Justin Coloe, Terence Briody, Pat Clark, Casey Moran 12 lt Dean Nichols, Brian Croft, Gregory Plier, Jacob Croft 28
Clinton Rogers, Stuart Skelton, Geoffrey Bartholomew, Alex Briody 10 lt Eric Kosloff, Matthew Kosloff, Neil Peoples, Rodney Lock 29
Peter Molloy, John Moloney, Greg Loader, Laurence Cashin 22 lt Michael North, Barry Wilson, Lynette Lock, Peter Considine 23
Peter Beckwith, Dylan Hinchliffe, Jim Troy, Luke Molloy 18 lt Geoffrey Jenkins, Darren Brown, David Speechley, Paul Kennedy 21
Ballarat North 72 (9) drew Ballarat East 72 (9)
Damian Payne, George Atkins, Amy Newman, William Hodgetts 19 d Tony Morley, Timothy Wilson, Troy Dean, Peter Dean 16
Michael Clark, Dave Anderton, Daniel Nestor, Glenn Mattei 21 d Matty Jarrett, Mark Boyd, Mark Ryan, Peter Wilson 17
Sam Newman, Martin Stewart, Scott Plater, Andrew Dalgleish 17 lt Ben Wiffen, Tony Driscoll, Michael Kay, Aidan Bedggood 19
Steve Feldman, John Quick, Gregory Williams, Colin Wright 15 lt Joshua Peach, David Anwyl, Ned Bedggood, James Dean 20
Victoria 65 (3) def by Webbcona 83 (15)
Peter Cocks, Jill Hopper, Max Philipson, Francis McGuigan 18 d Ken Frost, James McArthur, Benjamin Horwood, Peter Morris 17
John Jackson, Ray Sullivan, Michael Cunningham, Helene Stenning 25 d Donna Blackburn, Mike Hall, Robert Walsh, Barry McArthur 15
Kevin Haintz, Brett Harrison, Robert Chapman, Barry Davis 17 drew Simon Cook, Ross Boag, Rodney (Rod) Barton, Tony Lange 17
Colin Jones, Greg Henderson, David Leeson, Alan Dennis 15 lt Lisa Tung, Scott Edmends, Robert Edwards, Geoff Gullock 24
LADDER: CITY OVAL 170 points, +210 shots; MIDLANDS 170, +185; BALLARAT NORTH 153, +136, SMEATON 147, +65; Clunes 143, +110; Ballarat East 130, -8; Webbcona 127, -81; Waubra 104, -94; Victoria 69, -188; Central Wendouree 47, -335
Ballarat 92 (16) def Creswick 77 (2)
John Crawford, Samuel Craig, Dennis Davies, Paul Ashmore 25 d Sigrid Glasspool, Ernest Robinson, Liz Hocking, Barry Yates 19
Michael Calagari, David Eastman, Stan Barnett, Paul Slater 14 lt Kevin Keen, Greg Peel, Raymond Lethlean, Stephen Pope 20
Philip Aspland, Stephenie Fothergill, Aaron Campbell, Steven Thompson 25 d Bernie O'Malley, Alan Penrice, Richard Burt 19
Kathryn Cornish, Craig Spratling, Dean Campbell, Wayne Fitzgerald 28 d Rebecca Booth, Judith Caddy, Bill Booth, Beth Huntley 19
Invermay 101 (16) def Bungaree 56 (2)
Jason Gigliotti, Barry Wright, Ian Cunningham, David Carlyle 36 d Chris Ward, John Wade, Garry Checkley, Peter Spratling 10
Jenny Blower, Stephen Riley, John Moroney, Geoffrey Fraser 25 d Emily McDonald, Christian Innella, John Maher, Terrence Maher 20
Yvonne McDonald, Rod McDonald, Wayne Ward, Mario Lenkic 12 lt Graeme Jeffrey, Travis Murnane, Michael Checkley, Andrew Mahar 16
Trevor Jones, Wayne Drever, John Macdonald, Leigh Vincent 28 d Danny Haintz, Michael Frawley, Michael Phyland, Tony Trigg 10
BMS 93 (16) def Beaufort 71 (2)
Luke Prenderdast, Julia Holton, Jeff Ryan, Dave Lindsay 14 lt Jennifer Trengove, Simon Franc, Ronald Tiley, Stephen Topp 27
Dianne Hampson, Karen Pearcey, Michelle Tait, Michael Hampson 28 d Michael Anstis, Carmel Milenkovic, Victor Dunn, Debbie Stanaway 12
Brian Hickman, John Rowland, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 20 lt Aaron Cuthbertson, Brian Hayes, Les Pongho, Keith Topp 19
Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Kevin Burgess, Graeme Inglis 31 d Ashley Haynes, Shayne Murphy, Frank Gilders, Rohan Quinton 13
Sebastopol 93 (16) def Buninyong 69 (2)
Cecil Deans, Ian Harvey, Shayne Bottrell, Gary Green 25 d Jeffrey Douglass, Robert Hepburn, Kenneth Sergeant, Tim Simpson 19
Brad Jackson, Helen Sculley, Neil Lloyd-Jones, Warren Bedggood 21 lost to Margaret Sultana, John Beames, Terry McDonald, Barbara Voigt 22
Geoffrey Worsley, Bryan Cassells, Mick McDonnell, Scott Roberts 28 d Helen Slater, Chris Kruger, Allan Donelly, Stephen Dargaville 11
William Candy, Steve Cassells, Derek Wren, John Hofstra 19 d Leonie Donelly, Manfred Weil, Doug Worrall, Darrin Casey 17
Daylesford 79 (4) def by City Oval 82 (14)
Maureen Tate, William Hetherington, Stevan Stupavski, Winston Silbereisen 26 d Robert Vance, Bryan Coutts, Janine Roberts, John Peddlesden 21
Rose Marshall, Lois Hetherington, Kevin Gibson, Barry Watson 25 d Gerald Coffey, Liz Wigmore, Wayne Bull, Rodney Poxon 17
John Hoffmann, Sandra Grano, David Murphy, Gary O'Neil 19 d Anne Bremner, Dot Bull, Leon Hedwards, Pat Torpey 21
Kenneth Nunn, Anne Madeley, Garry Powell, Allan Mann 17 lt Richard Bice, Brendan Fraser, David Flintoft, Ronald Coxall 21
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 176pts, +164 shots; CITY OVAL 162, +154, INVERMAY 153, +78; BUNGAREE 151, +75; BMS 144, +105; Daylesford 124, +1; Beaufort 107, -48; Ballarat 94, -100; Creswick 77, -214; Buninyong 72, -215
Midlands 104 (18) def Webbcona 57 (0)
Ron Hutchinson, Barry Phelan, Daryl Sparkman, Edward Harwood 16 d Wally Schreenan, Craig Wells, Bruce Sutherland, Tony Hendy 15
John Giblett, Mark Templeton, Graeme Barnett, Dale Salmi 30 d Jacinda Wells, Loris Gullock, Mike Hall, Danny Foley 11
David Denham, Leigh Yates, Wally Slocombe, Richie Bissett 35 d Helen Williams, Lisa Tung, Alan Marshall, Shayne Hodges 11
Christine Hawken, Patricia Speechley, Daryl Traynor, Bill Hawken 23 d Robert Kinna, Jacinta Paul, Bob Rodger, Garry Van Kessel 20
Linton 74 (0) def by Ballan 93 (18)
Ray McDonald, Margaret Phillips, Phillip Blake, Philip Sloper 18 lt Mick Conroy, Scott McConnell, John Mullane, David O'Hanlon 23
Rod Lindsay, Gerald Como, Karen Hall, Roy Broughton 19 lt Justin Cameron, David Myers, Peter O'Connell, Anne Draffen 22
Lynette White, Desmond Symes, John Hetherington, Chris Fletcher 21 lt Garry Webb, Luke Mullane, Chris Love, Paul Braybrook 22
Geoffrey Wilson, Doug Hucker, Shayne Ellis, Ken Hocking 16 lt Rick Sloan, Greg Heverin, Brad Coffey, Marcus Darley 26
Smeaton 65 (2) def by Sebastopol 97 (16)
Kevin Clohesy, Robyn Bradshaw, Rhonda Armstrong, Laraine Toose 19 d George Dailly, Rob Anning, John Symons, Steve Turner 18
Russell Bradshaw, Bill Janetski, Noel Bomphrey, Ronald Leishman 19 lt Joan Dunn, Stu Neish, Nick Ravenscroft, Bill Anderson 25
John McColl, Miriam Haines, Ian Pickering, Helen Mizzeni 15 lt Neville Thornhill, Bill Searle, Keith Andrews, Col Neve 27
David Davidson, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Geoffrey May, Bob Seamons 12 lt Trish Lovell, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells, Joe Hayes 27
BMS 78 (6) def by Learmonth 89 (12)
Bethel Ryan, Anthony McCabe, Rosemaree Hickman, Mark Taylor 12 lt Andrew Edwards, Kenneth Stowe, James Greenwood, Glenn Stowe 38
Alan Marini, Rodney Otto, Julie Bedggood, Patrick Kennedy 20 d Sally Goldsmith, Ian Lyttle, Alistair Powell, Bob Peskett 18
Michael Hughes, Andre Alexander, Lindsay Vanstan, Antonius Kuypers 23 d Shirley Marshall, Izo Perovic, Graham Findlay, William Shillito 19
Garry Fitzsimons, Lynette Bryce, Trish Dower, Judith Lindsay 23 d Judy Verlin, Paul Beechey, Donald Griffin, Liz Bourke 14
Victoria 90 (18) def Central Wendouree 65 (0)
Mal Tudorovic, Daryl Quinlan, Lynn Slater, Bradley Barnes 18 lt Terence Weatherley, Richard Kerr, Ian Forbes, John Meek 16
Dante Prenc, Peter Elshaug, Barry Nunn, Paul Norman 22 lt Lou Verberne, Peter Woolley, Graeme Keating, Robert Dunstan 20
Kelvin Jarvis, George Pyke, Thomas Atkins, Robert Whitcher 24 d Carmel Mahony, Danny Hill, Janet Vincent, William Wilkins 18
Mark Helmich, Janet Norman, Joseph Capuano, Neil Capuano 26 d Denis Green, Sandra Middleton, Jack Keating, John Adams 11
LADDER: BALLAN 209pts, +343 shots; MIDLANDS 171, +166; Sebastopol 160, +175; VICTORIA 144, +118; Learmonth 130, +29; Linton 116, -17; Webbcona 98, -211; Smeaton 82, -159; BMS 75, -256; Central Wendouree 65, -188
Buninyong 78 (16) def Sebastopol 71 (2)
Brenda Wynd, Sue Simmonds, Graham Perkins, Noel Talbot 14 lt William Evans, Christine Medwell, Jeffrey Sculley, Ian McBain 23
Barry Mebbrey, Thomas Lempriere, Vincent Fay, Stephen Smith 24 d Julie Brown, Ronald Worladge, Marcus Murrell, Peter Shaw 13
Julie Pobjoy, Tyler Dittloff, Joan Worth, Sandra Chapman 21 d John Ryan, Trevor Sullivan, John Copeman, David Pratt 17
Fay Tucker, Terrence Gillett, Julie Worrall, John Podolinsky 19 d John Harvey, Neville Punshon, Max Medwell, John Cheswick 18
Victoria 94 (14) def Daylesford 73 (4)
Kristine Slater, Brian Bellingham, Michael Walsh, Val Wilckens 18 lt Ron Barron, Margaret Coffey, Raymond Irving, Alan Chatfield 24
John Ferris, Arthur David, Peter Powell, Desmond Williams 38 d John Gillies, Jeffrey Jarrad, Barry Yanner, Dale Field 15
Micah Oswin, Ros Capuano, Darren Britt, Barry Huebner 14 lt Ted Goodwin, Kenneth Gillies, Leslie Healey, James Grant 23
Ian Willowhite, Paul Britt, Peter Muller, Robert Beaston 24 d Bruce Bavin, Graeme Hamilton, Peter Wigmore, John Anglin 11
Mount Xavier 74 (2) def by Midlands 77 (16)
David Tuddenham, Murray Trickey, Darren Beattie, Brian McKeegan 13 lt Graeme Yates, Barry Trezise, Graeme Smith, Gerard Nagle 26
Helen Jones, Stephen Blood, Ray Giles, Stephen Jones 16 lt Wayne Nichols, James Graham, Allison Slee, Ray Slee 17
David Alsop, Ray Bear, Teresa Kelly, Gerard Ronan 18 lt Jim Ross, Lyal Denning, Philip Robinson, John Beaston 20
John Kennedy, Doug Wilson, Ben McDonald, Norman Hughes 27 d Norman Newey, Robert Mason, Alan Duggan, Sharon Croft 14
Ballarat North 103 (16) def Webbcona 64 (2)
David Head, Ken Taylor, Alan Gervasoni, Alexander Parker 37 d Laurie O'Keane, Cheryl Luscombe, Doug Luscombe, Pat Collins 10
Phil Hoey, Tony Spiers, Ian Antonio, Terry Simpkin 23 d Shirley Corneille, Sandra Horne, Daryl Scott, Daryl Muller 10
Melissa Smith, Rory Brown, Matthew Smith, Mick Brown 23 lt Rosemary King, Ian Effrett, Raylene Worsley, Jackie Collins 18
Robert Norman, Roger Parker, David Douglas, Garry Bowden 33 d Glad Gullock, Elizabeth McMurray, Ian Edwards, Raymond Creelman 13
Central Wendouree 64 (4) def by City Oval 90 (14)
Alan Valpied, Geoff Lawrence, John Earl, Peter Townsend 22 d Cheryl Magrath, Jeffrey Clack, Peter Oxlade, Charles Bolte 18
Bruce Eldridge, Rita Strownix, Glenis Keilar, Laurie Wadeson 40 d Ivan Fraser, Carol Taylor, Gordon Cornell, Barry Wells 8
Fay Frawley, Brian Kiley, David Fawell, James Snibson 20 d Patricia Birch, Betty Paton, Terry Grano, Jim Paton 15
Ivan Fraser, Carol Taylor, Gordon Cornell, Barry Wells 14 lt David Sullivan, Ray Rhodes, Eddie Harman, Ken Birch 17
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 170pts, +203 shots; MIDLANDS 157, +121; CITY OVAL 156, +175; VICTORIA 151, +121; Ballarat North 143, +92; Mt Xavier 125, +79; Daylesford 117, +137; Central Wendouree 105, -242; Buninyong 77, -277; Webbcona 59, -409
BMS 93 (18) def City Oval 59 (0)
Barry Harris, Neil Ellard, Adrian Venville, Peter Squire 26 d Anne Poulton, Ray Kinna, James Fitzpatrick, Kathleen McKenzie 20
Ralph White, Mark Walsh, Robert James, Lawrence Wilson 21 d Neil Sutherland, Jamie Winton, Joe Arnold, Dave Bartsch 12
Ivan Annear, Peter Widgery, Shane Manley, Colin Duffy 16 d Lynne Rhodes, Mary Oonk, sub, Janis Vance 15
Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Anthony Braybrook, Ian Russell 30 d Terry O'Farrell, Robert Oonk, Barry Hender, Maxwell Sargent 12
Beaufort 56 (1) def by Waubra
Moya Buncle, Terry Barker, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 16 drew Marichu Potter, Peter Moran, Tony Briody. Bobby Williamson 16
Janet Carson, Sally Murrell, Tony Ryan, Geoffrey Carson 16 lt Tania Carland, Ken Fraser, Goldy Goldsmith, Horrie Stevens 26
John Konynenburg, Jennie Godfrey, Peter Milenkovic, William Godfrey 11 lt Simon Tol, Sam Stepnell, Carl Stepnell, Patrick Cashin 21
Liz Ryan, Ian Price, Stuart Quixley, Trevor Missen 13 lt Joel Molloy, Mick McDonald, Bill Harrison, Matthew Cashin 20
Ballan 68 (3) def by Bungaree 91 (15)
David Martyn, Maren Jones, David McConnell, Alan Love 19 lt Sandra Kennedy, Peter Britt, Jacky Steenhuis, Noel Kennedy 25
Alistair Zilveris, Brian Dowling, Jan Conroy, John Couch 18 drew Jo Frawley, Laurie Butler, Michael Spratling, Jayson Frawley 18
John Ellery, Keith Burgin, Jarrod McGuire, Neville Smith 23 def Danny Irvin, Alex McCulloch, Daryl Browning, Brian Jones 14
Gary Cornell, Michael Carey, Terry Hodge, Norman Ralston 8 lt David Thornton, Xavier Hanrahan, Barry Macklin, Graeme Diamond-Keith 34
Sebastopol 81 (9) drew Smeaton 81 (9)
Bill Lawrence, Rod Knight, Darren Kurzman, Peter Fletcher 32 d Michelle McCrum, Bernie Charleson, Jenny Tranter, Denis Sanford 18
Peter Serno, Peter Gilbert, Rosaleen Ryan, Beryl Flynn 21 d Mervyn McKay, Des Dwyer, Shane Slater, Winston Pickering 17
Robin McGloin, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, Phil Brough 16 lt Cameron Robinson, Robert Turley, Peter Howell, Len Robinson 23
Ian Clyne, John Tuender, Graham Wood, Hylton Tabb 12 lt Gordon McKay, Judith Slater, Robin Cawthan, Ross Dimond 23
Learmonth 79 (14) def Ballarat 73 (4)
Ashley Harrison, Leanne Morvell, Ian Martin, Eric Greenwood 14 lt Felicity McMeekin, Nathan Dubberley, Grayson Widmer, David Brownlee 23
Sandy Redpath, David Baird, Ian Pym, Pat Hunter 17 lt Jimmy Robinson, Mark Rowe, Jill Davies, Peter Titheridge 20
Kaye Dean, Peter Davies, Neil Haydon, Stephen Fitzgibbon 22 d Sandy Campama, Les Macdonald-Johnson, Bill Burge, Gwen Burge 13
Hanna Morvell, Tony Ferguson, Roy Cassells, Neville Curtis 26 d Paul Sudholz, Gary Blood, Max Cornish, Lionel Calf 17
LADDER: BMS 174pts, +175; BUNGAREE 170, +182; SEBASTOPOL 157, +167; WAUBRA 146, +86; Ballan 131, -53; Smeaton 120, +9; Beaufort 116, +19; Learmonth 101, -158; City Oval 94, -71; Ballarat 51, -356
Midlands 88 (14) def Linton 69 (4)
Lennie Ray, Brian Gallagher, Neil Stevens, Margaret Doyle 14 lt Beverley Howlett, Bradley Drinkwater, Kevin Knight, Michael Dittloff 24
John Vallance, Vincent Kennedy, Ron Beaston, Ron Higgins 26 d Anna Harasimowicz, Kate Breen, Darren Quilliam, Clive Drinkwater 11
Kay Hunt, Ron Smith, Robert Moore, Trevor Launer 18 lt Lorraine Symes, Robin Amendola, Joy Weeden, Graham Turnbull 24
Neil Hunt, Ken Sedgley, Rosina Bainbridge, Peter Bond 30 d Terry Breen, Heather Smith, Alan Patton, Kevin Offer 10
Ballarat East 105 (18) d BMS 55 (0)
Owen Dunne, Gordon Lucas, Bill Moy, Alan Rickard 25 d Dianne Palanca, Bernadette Hughes, Des Severino, Kevin Williams 10
Keith Davidson, Maureen Peach, Shannon Anwyl, Noel Biggin 28 d Peter Ciaston, Ronald Walker, John Walker, Mark Walker 13
Kerry Knight, Dennis Radisich, Garry Christie, Craig Uthenwoldt 29 d Dennis Storer, Dean Adams, Mal Vallance, Donald Ross 17
Nathan Biggin, Collete Jordan, Paul Clayson, John Shannon 23 d Richard-Paul Holt, Heather Harris, Lindsay Clarke, Anthony Fletcher 15
Sebastopol 81 (16) def Clunes 59 (2)
Barry Donovan, Gabriel Duyzer, Steve Martin, Gareth Warfe 19 d Keith Prebble, Valerie Jackson, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 14
Norman Johns, Boyd Browning, Trav Meade, Bill Loader 16 lt Susan Boland, Patricia Rodda, Peter Brough, Joshua Polson 25
Howard Reynolds, John Kidney, George Meadows, Gordon Crotty 22 d Ronald Komisars, Terry Kinnersly, John Dellavedova, Peter Croft 11
Trish Lovell, Jenny Meade, Daryl Mitchell, Neil Brown 24 d William Hudson, Ken Gibson, Jodie Lythgo, John Young 9
Invermay 85 (14) def Victoria 72 (4)
Leo Romeril, Heather Brennan, Bill Gull, Terry Picone 17 lt Geoff Wilson, Amy O'Loughlin, Peter Berry, Joshua Chandler 26
Norma Day, James Brudenall, Lindsay King, Ruth Nunn 32 d Wanda Bourke-Finn, Albert Chapman, Barry Ward, Gary Ryan 11
Kevin Clark, Chris Sanders, Mitch Maher, Gwen Molloy 12 lt Lindsay Johnston, Craig Irving, Robert Rhodes, John Cuthbert 22
Francisca Grady, Dennis Timmins, Gus Molloy, Robert Jones 24 d Carole Bellingham, Peter McDonald, Graeme Buchanan, Matthew Chandler 13
LADDER: CLUNES 172pts, +361; BALLARAT EAST 159, +273; VICTORIA 159, +165; SEBASTOPOL 123, +140; Mt Xavier 95, -114; Invermay 88, -141; BMS 87, -234; Midlands 77, -177; Linton 48, -273
City Oval 70 (15) def Bungaree 48 (1)
Andrew Wilson, John Tansley, Judy Alexander, Helen Kinnersly 22 d Frank Hanrahan, Bert Wade, Fay Toohey, 13
Jody McKenzie, Rosie Powell, Warren McLean, Colin Gibson 26 d Robert Hale, Robert Hermann, Ashley Neal, 13
Maureen Lynch, Sandy Orr, Michael Nikolic, David Luke 22 drew Lorraine Reed, Marita Toohey, Chris Jones, 22
Buninyong 77 (16) def Ballarat North 33 (0)
Marita Beames, Shane Molloy, John Fox, Bill Bridges 33 d Jacki Metcalf, Bev Quick, James Nolan, Hamish Adams 7
Carolyn Kuchel, Jan Forsyth, Jack Forsyth, Thomas Gallagher 24 d Jeff Gilchrist, Jordan Atkinson, Garry Turner, John Brinkley 10
Stuart Josephs, Lyn Treweek, Linda Fox, Frank Sultana 20 d Conner Chatham, Damien Corke, Allan Webster, Gregory Cox 16
Victoria 60 (14) def Webbcona 57 (2)
Ronald Corbin, James Cameron, Margaret Ferris, Leo Hanrahan 12 lt Peter Reeves, Katrina Panosh, Shane Cunningham, Ross McCallum 29
Allan Moorman, Malcolm Allen, Royston Bibey 23 d Christopher Sherry, Bruce Kerr, Kenneth McClelland, Wayne Mitchell 20
William Harrison, Marsden Collinson, Lawrence Walsh 25 d Ken Mackay, Jennifer Mackay, Ann Gull, Tim Van der Ploeg 8
LADDER: BALLARAT NORTH 172pts, +121 shots; BUNINYONG 141, +57; CITY OVAL 136, +89; WEBBCONA 124, +19; Sebastopol 106, +1; Bungaree 105, -58; Victoria 96, -34
Ballarat 49 (14) def Learmonth 40 (0)
Michael Gallagher, Jacob Panther, Jodie Fletcher, Ross Burge 21 d Ruth Davies, Graeme Mead, Bruce Treweek, Neil Bourke 19
Wentworth Campbell, Aaron Peterson, Wayne Penhall, Kelly Dubberley 28 d Ilma Bridgewater, Sub, Ross Catherall, Greg Cox 21
Clunes 36 (12) def Beaufort 34 (2)
Annabella Croft, John Millar, Lindsay Pritchard, Danny Spong 15 lt Ken Emmett, Megan Morris, Ann Topp 21
Jaxon Hunt, Jacinta Aisbett, Craig Drewer, Frank Kitchingman 21 d Anne Anthony, Graeme Anthony, Edmond Morris 13
Daylesford 46 (12) def Ballarat East 34 (2)
Adrian Trevorrow, Janice Hendy, Halcyon Bell, Darryl Grant 28 d Scott Jordan, Ben Van Gaans, Nathan Dean, Maxwell Walters 10
Stephen Spicer, Marilyn Trevorrow, Mike Tate, David Robb 18 lt Trevor Johnston, Russell Hateley, Zoe Watson, Catherine Phillips 24
Creswick 45 (12) def Sebastopol 36 (2)
Judy Rieniets, Darren Mitchell, Graeme Mitchell, Phil Zelley 26 d Lisa Meade, Alison Harvey, Don Snowden, Bill Smith 14
Lisa Meade, Alison Harvey, Don Snowden, Bill Smith 19 lt Archie Baker, Kip Baker, Narelle Baker, Alan Ward 22
LADDER: CLUNES 142pts, +124 shots; DAYLESFORD 140, +165; BALLARAT EAST 121, +168; BEAUFORT 113, +24; Ballarat 82, -93; Creswick 81, -56; Sebastopol 61, -147; Learmonth 30, -185
