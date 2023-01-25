The Courier
Australia Day awards 2023: Cape Clear CFA veteran encourages women to take the lead

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
January 26 2023 - 4:30am
Cape Clear brigade captain Michael Rowe is getting an Australian Fire Service Medal. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Michael Rowe was "a little numb" when he heard an Australian Fire Service Medal was on the way.

