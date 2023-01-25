Youth advocacy and history are just some of the passions of community members who have been recognised as part of the region's highest honours.
Hepburn Shire Council awarded their Citizen of the Year 2023 to Glendaruel resident John Henderson-Drife.
Mr Henderson-Drife has been a pivotal community figure, having been a member of the CFA since 1971, a school councillor for Learmonth Primary School from 1984-1992 and more recently, in 2018 organising a fundraiser for shire legend Anthony Hill to help support his battle with motor neurone disease (MND).
The shire's Young Citizen of the Year 2023 went to Daylesford's Atticus Punt-Trethewey.
Mr Punt-Trethewey, a budding artist, helped launch youth-led music festival, AltWave.
Golden Plains Shire awarded their Citizen of the Year 2023 to Smythesdale resident Jaymee-Lin Ellis.
Ms Ellis volunteered her time and expertise to assist the Woady Yaloak Historical Society and the Smythesdale Progress Association to improve the Smythesdale Country Market.
She was instrumental in increasing the popularity of the market encouraging many from neighbouring areas to travel down to the town.
Aside from her selfless efforts to her community which includes being Woady Yaloak Recreation Facility Committee of Management president, Ms Ellis also runs GenkiFit, a small fitness program.
Bannockburn youngster Jayden Scheier was presented with the shire's Young Citizen of the Year 2023.
Jayden a staunch advocate for his community's youth was recognised with the award due to his tireless devotion to the council's Youth Activation Committee, FReeZA Committee as well as Youth Service programs.
Golden Plains Shire mayor Cr Brett Cunningham said all winners were "exceptional examples of community spirit".
"I'd like to thank and acknowledge Jaymee-Lin Ellis, Dr Jill Wheeler, Jayden Scheier and the Mannibadar Settlement Committee as the winners of the Golden Plains Shire Council Community Awards 2023," Cr Cunningham said.
Moorabool Shire Council will present their Young Citizen of the Year award to Noah Barlow on Thursday. Mr Barlow raised more than $100,00 as the captain of Noah's Ninja's for the Mito Foundation, an organisation which supports people affected by mitochondrial disease.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
