The man at the centre of a terrifying rampage through the streets of Buninyong was given a prison sentence on Wednesday.
Troy Barnes, 30, appeared at the County Court in Mildura to receive sentence after pleading guilty to 21 charges including kidnapping, threatening to kill and assault, among others.
The charge come from an incident on August 16 and 17, 2021.
The victim, a then 19-year-old women in a relationship with Barnes at the time, was travelling in a Ford Falcon with Barnes through Ballarat, when he became agitated and drove erratically.
The court heard on the morning on August 17, 2021, Barnes had bogged the car in Buninyong and left the vehicle, under the belief people were following him.
Barnes was carrying a loaded rifle at the time.
Judge Michael Bourke said after bogging the car, Barnes had "dragged, held and manhandled" the woman throughout the township of Buninyong, holding her hostage and assaulting her multiple times.
In one instance, Barnes hit the woman with the muzzle of the rifle, causing a minor injury to the head.
During the hostage situation, Barnes shot the gun into bushes four times.
He also pointed the gun at two bakery workers in the town, who fled to the back of the store.
Barnes caused $6400 worth of damage to various businesses, houses and cars, by smashing in windows throughout the incident.
Police arrived at 2am, but Barnes refused to drop the weapon, using the woman as a "human shield".
Barnes dragged the woman to Warrenheip Street, when a resident left his house to investigate the screaming coming from the victim.
Judge Bourke said the man "bravely shouted at (Barnes) to let her go", to which Barnes responded by pointing the weapon at the man at close range.
The woman broke free of Barnes' grip and fled inside of the man's house.
Barnes left the scene soon after and was found by police in bushland near Ballarat-Geelong Road at 6.40am.
Barnes pleaded guilty to the offending at the County Court in Ballarat on October 21, 2022.
In delivering his sentencing remarks, Judge Bourke spoke about Barnes' troubled upbringing which involved regular cannabis use since the age of 12.
Barnes' drug use escalated to heavier substances, and continued daily until his arrest in 2021.
The court heard Barnes had a long criminal history, beginning with Childrens' Court appearances at the age of 12.
A neuro psych report tendered in court revealed a long term diagnosis of anxiety and depression, as well as a possible drug-induced psychosis on the night of offending.
A report also revealed Barnes was on the border of having an intellectual disability, recording a 75 verbal IQ, and low verbal, intellectual and memory performance.
Barnes had also pleaded guilty to the offending at an early opportunity.
Judge Bourke said a combination of these factors would afford Barnes a sentencing discount, balanced against the violent and public nature of the offending and the further risk Barnes' poses to the community.
He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, with a non-parole period of four and a half years.
Barnes had served 526 days of presentence detention.
