Founder of the Ballarat Tweed Ride Liana Skewes says she was "shell-shocked" to have received the City of Ballarat's Citizen of the Year 2023 award.
Ms Skewes, who has been an active role model for both the arts and gender inclusivity in the region, launched the Ballarat Tweed Ride in 2012.
She said the idea for the event was prompted by similar festivals she had seen overseas.
"It was literally just thinking 'that would be a fun thing to be part of in our community'," Ms Skewes said.
She said with the event, which has blossomed since starting and has expanded to cater to the region's diversity as well as becoming a drawcard for many Victorian travellers, the emphasis is always to "have fun".
"When Tweed Ride started, it was seven of us on bikes, and it has been quite a wonderful opportunity each year to go 'how can we make this more inclusive?'," Ms Skewes said.
"Adjusting the Fashion Awards, so that they were gender-neutral, was a really wonderful step so that people could see the visibility of how they were included straight off the bat.
"There's a real beautiful sense of community in that."
Ms Skewes and the team behind the Ballarat Tweed Ride also went a step further to increase accessibility through allowing different modes of transport to be involved with the event.
"We looked at the type of bike that people would bring along so that people didn't feel like they had to have a certain type of transport to be there. It was essentially just if it doesn't run on petrol, it should be right to come," she said.
"So we've had people who their most comfortable mode is a scooter, or a tricycle, or whatever it is, that makes them feel confident to ride on the road and that's a really important thing about making people consider cycling for themselves in their daily life."
Ms Skewes' community efforts have not stopped there as she also holds the title of president of the Ballarat National Theatre.
Having joined in 2016 after being prompted to do so by her then-drama teacher, she said it was another member who had prodded her to consider joining the arts body's board group to continue its sense of kinship.
"Ballarat National Theatre is an incredible, iconic company that's been part of this community and it inspired me to then pursue a whole heap of other stuff like going to acting school," Ms Skewes said.
"There are so many people that have used this company as both a launching pad to go and find their joy, but also to find other people that help them feel like they belong and that was essential for me during 2020."
Other nominees for the honour included general practitioner Dr Keith Ho, who was recognised for his tireless contribution to Ballarat's health industry for 20 years.
Bernie Blood from Ballarat YCW Athletics club was another name in the mix who has worked with the group to improve not only the physical ability of members but also their mental toughness.
Michaela Saha was also nominated for her fight to find a cure for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma after having her father die from the disease in 2012.
Over nine years, Ms Saha raised almost $54,000 for Cancer Council Australia.
City of Ballarat councillor Belinda Coates, who presented the honour, said all nominees were "incredibly valued" for their contributions.
"Each and every one of you have achieved incredible things in being nominated. We are incredibly grateful and thankful for everything you do to make this place that we live in even better. You make our city more compassionate and more caring, and these are the things that actually make the wheels turn around in the city."
Phoenix Community College year 12 student Millie Collins has taken out the City of Ballarat's Young Citizen of the Year award for 2023.
Millie has been involved in a variety of community initiatives within the region, which has included creating 24 care packages for homeless youth in 2020 and helping organise the council's 2021 Youth Awards. She said she was inspired to contribute as a means to "support those in need".
"My eyes really opened up during COVID to a lot of people who were struggling and who needed that extra support," she said. "There were a lot of people I knew of, in my school community and locally to me that found those times very challenging.
"So I feel it's really important for us, as individuals and as a community, that we just band together and support those that are in need."
Through the Western Bulldogs Leadership Program, Millie also organised, designed and implemented an art installation at the Ballarat skate park with the goal of removing social stigma around public and private schools.
As an Orygen/Mission Australia youth representative, she also helped develop a youth strategy and spoke on behalf of fellow youth on the psychological impacts of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Millie was also part of the Ballarat Climate Action Group where she helped facilitate several climate action projects, workshops, strikes and rallies.
She was also involved in the 'Sleeping Under the Stars' fundraiser to raise funds for homelessness and organised a 'sock drive' where she donated unopened socks and underwear to a local homeless shelter.
While Millie does not have her career pathway finalised, after she finishes school she said she wanted to "make a difference".
"I want to help the community, I want to get involved, I want to support people and change lives and just be a person that people need," she said. "I want to support young people and children to really give them the best future possible and to promote connectedness and engagement."
Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre's Our Kitchen Social Enterprise's Community Lunches took out the city's Community Event of the Year award for 2023.
Chef and teacher David Bending, who accepted the honour on behalf of the centre, said it was "fantastic" to have received the accolade.
"I didn't think we were going to win but what it does it just shows appreciation and, more than that, it gives our centre and what we do a little bit more awareness," Mr Bending said.
He said he was attracted to join the organisation two years ago after having filled in on a temporary basis while teaching at the time and enjoying it.
"I found it quite engaging. I like the demographic of people that we have. It's just interesting and it's a really good place to work and it's a good place to be," Mr Bending said.
The Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre's community lunches attract more than 100 community members each week.
Held on Fridays during the school term, the much-loved luncheon event has reciprocal community impacts throughout each stage of its preparation and delivery.
The luncheons are run by a large cohort of volunteers. They are a diverse and eclectic bunch of people who volunteer for various reasons, such as giving back to their community, meeting new people, overcoming mental health problems, finding work or improving their English.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
