The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

City of Ballarat announces Citizen of the Year 2023 award winners

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated January 25 2023 - 9:42pm, first published 9:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liana Skewes has been awarded the City of Ballarat's Citizen of the Year 2023. Picture by Malvika Hemanth

Founder of the Ballarat Tweed Ride Liana Skewes says she was "shell-shocked" to have received the City of Ballarat's Citizen of the Year 2023 award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.