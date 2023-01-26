An art installation slowly being developed every day this week aims to make people feel, not think.
Penelope Bartlau and Jason Lehane are in residence at the Art Gallery of Ballarat to develop and activate the in situ response to the gallery's exhibition 'Beating About The Bush'.
Their project picks up on themes in the exhibition - the vanishing forest, the lost child and surrealism, and explores them through a theatrical lens, specifically looking at the role of the camera in the creation of a work.
Bartlau and Lehane, of the western Victorian-based arts organisation Barking Spider Creative, started the installation from scratch on Monday and will complete it on Sunday.
Visitors to the gallery will be able to see the installation evolve through the week and interact with it.
Lehane said some ideas for the installation were from the 'Beating About The Bush' exhibition but a large part of it was talking to the gallery's visitors and allowing them to participate.
"We have the week to develop the idea, rather than coming in and getting it done in one day. We wanted to bring in certain elements and then talk about it, rearrange things, look at the exhibition, be inspired by it and then come back, talk to people, get their ideas - what you see and what you feel looking at this - and to get people used to looking at an artist's process," Lehane said.
"People, if they do come in and out - maybe if they only come once but if they come a number of times - they will see us going through a process, evolving and working together and negotiating it, being inspired by each other to think 'oh yeah, we can do that, we can try that'."
Bartlau and Lehane, who are partners, have used doll parts, sticks, tree trunks, their daughters' cameras and lighting in the installation which is against a black backdrop.
All items have been recycled or borrowed and the wood will be returned to the farm it was collected from.
Bartlau said while working on the installation, she had enjoyed asking people their ideas and getting their reflections.
"A lot of artists will work alone in the studio but I think it's part of our practices to be able to be front-facing with visitors, to work with people," Bartlau said.
She said, like all of Barking Spider's work, the aim of the project was to make people feel.
"First of all it's about how you feel because you can always think. You can go home and think. In all of our work we aim for the intake of breath, for people to feel a sense of awe, wonder or horror and this seems to be evoking the weird, the eerie," she said.
Bartlau is an established multi-disciplinary artist specialising in theatre devising/directing, art installation/assemblage, visual interpretation and creative writing.
Her practice includes devising image-based experiences that activate audiences. Bartlau has worked with the Art Gallery of Ballarat to present engaging activations for both children and adults.
Lehane is a director, designer, lighting designer and performer who has worked with a diverse range of arts organisations.
His roles with Barking Spider include lighting designer, performer, puppet maker, set designer and director.
The project, titled 'A new lens: Creatives at work' will be in the gallery's McCain Hall until Sunday, January 29.
The gallery's 'Beating About The Bush' exhibition is free and runs until February 19.
