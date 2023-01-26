Emergency services are treating a fire in Ballarat's outer north as suspicious.
The skip bin blaze was reported in Old Creswick Road, an industrial area of Wendouree, at 5.45pm on Wednesday, after several calls to triple-zero.
Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) said crews were on scene within three minutes - and found two large bins on fire at the side of a building.
It spread to grass and wooden pallets stacked at the front of the building.
At one point the fire was threatening a shed.
FRV said the fire was brought under control within an hour. Crews attended from Ballarat City (station 67).
CFA volunteers were also called in from Wendouree and Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
