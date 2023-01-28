Ballarat Police are on the hunt for new members from all backgrounds and genders to join their taskforce as part of a recruitment drive this month.
For Claire Raeber, 26, who joined Victoria Police in July of last year and is now a Constable in Ballarat, it was initially a desire for a different career pathway which led her to the field of crime work.
"I was in an office job and I had prior army experience and I really liked the idea of working for the police, and I thought this would be a great segue," Constable Raeber said.
While she is not quite set on which section of the force she'd like to work in, she said search and rescue and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) were on her "radar".
"There's a variety of jobs policing offers, and in every single aspect of those jobs you can help the community in different sort of ways, and there's lots of different career paths which is really good," Constable Raeber said.
She said she urged anyone wanting to try a new profession to consider working for the police.
"It's an excellent career path. You've got so many different options within the police and you meet a lot of great people and there's pretty high morale," Constable Raeber said.
Ballarat's Senior Sergeant Lisa MacDougall said their taskforce was especially looking for those who might describe themselves as "great team players and great communicators".
"The other skills of policing can be taught but if you come in with communication skills you've got a major component of what we're looking for," Senior Sergeant MacDougall said.
"Written communication skills are really important as well because we do report writing and that's everyday you'd be doing that, and of course, the ability to work with all sorts of people within the team and within other teams."
She said she encouraged people from a variety of backgrounds to consider applying to Victoria Police.
"Everyone brings their own experiences and we want to be reflective of our community that we service," Senior Sergeant MacDougall said.
"So that's different genders, backgrounds maybe you're from overseas or you speak different languages that's always really valuable to us."
The Ballarat police information session will be held at the North Ballarat Football and Sports Club on Tuesday January 31 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm.
It will enable potential members to learn more about the opportunities working in policing can provide.
Attendees will be talked through the recruitment process.
They will also get the chance to meet police who work in the region.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
