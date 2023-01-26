SMALL changes do make a difference, Ballarat artist Margie Balazic says, and she hopes to inspire a band of mini makers to innovate and think a little bigger.
Balazic is set to lead free workshops creating art inspired by Australian fauna using recyclable materials in a new community space amid busy shoppers.
The Mini Makers Weekend workshops on Friday will launch the new Stockland Wendouree Community Hub, near Spoils, as a space for diverse groups to connect and host education sessions.
Balazic, who created Stockland Wendouree's mural, and fellow artist Emily Van Der Molen are the first to step up in sustainable fashion with juniors. She said the chance was an absolute honour.
"I thought it was important to take something there that is a little bit different. Hopefully people will think 'I can do that' and children will walk away and do amazing things," Balazic said. "We're just there to encourage difference and innovate. I love that kids ask questions then go home and make it their own."
Balazic has been experimenting for about seven months in recycling paper to make into jewellery and objects that do not fall apart. She wanted to encourage children to create art in more meaningful ways.
The result, Balazic said, was rock hard, all organic, did not involve oven use and showed recycling could make pretty things.
"I've tried to use what most people have in their house to create beads," Balazic said. "Most people might not think to make their own. In craft with kids, there is a tendency to go shopping and come home with kits and plastics. Unfortunately, some craft with children gets disposed of."
Balazic hoped the workshops would also encourage parents to go home and experiment more with their children in crafts.
Stockland Wendouree acting centre manager Jeff Andrews said the Mini Makers workshops was a way to welcome families into the centre in the last days of school holidays.
He said there were creative activities for all children to enjoy.
The centre is gradually building a community workshop program that in the next month will also feature partnerships with Women and Mentoring, which supports women and non-binary people in the legal system, and Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation.
Mini Makers Weekend workshops are for children aged five to 12. Sessions run for 30 minutes, Friday to Sunday, between 11am and 2pm. Bookings online are essential and parents or guardians must stay with their child for the workshop.
