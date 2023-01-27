Ballarat detectives want to hear from anyone with information about a stolen Volkswagen that was set on fire along one of Wendouree's busiest roads.
The 2009 VW Tourer was reported on fire in Learmonth Road at 5.25am on Sunday, 8 January - but the number plates (1AQ 1LH) are still missing.
Police said the black sedan had been stolen from Mount Pleasant.
Divisional Response Unit detectives are hoping to want to hear from anyone with information about the car or dashcam - especially before the fire.
Anyone with information can also be contacted on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made at crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
