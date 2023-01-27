The Courier
Ballarat police investigate stolen car fire in Wendouree

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:04am
The car was fully alight when firefighters arrived on Learmonth Road just before 5.30am. Picture supplied.

Ballarat detectives want to hear from anyone with information about a stolen Volkswagen that was set on fire along one of Wendouree's busiest roads.

Local News

