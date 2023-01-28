A stunning upset headlined the action from round 14 of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant, as Creswick clinched its third-consecutive win in tremendous fashion.
The eighth-placed side recorded an 80 (16) to 65 (2) triumph over third-placed Ballarat, leaving the top-four side open to the possibility of missing finals with four rounds remaining.
Creswick, which had just one win to its name at round 11, has suddenly become one of the in-form teams of the competition and now sits on a 4-7 win-loss record.
Around the grounds, Victoria continued its winning ways but it was not without a challenge as Webbcona held a 70 (4) to 60 (2) shot advantage heading into the final rink.
Victoria, led by Brenton Coad, managed to pull away in the final rink 30 to 14 to snatch its 11th win for the season.
Webbcona's defeat saw Sebastopol jump into the top four with a strong 115 (16) to 72 (2) victory over ninth-placed Learmonth.
Learmonth sits eight points clear from last-placed Buninyong, which claimed just one rink in a 64-88 defeat to Linton.
Mt Xavier failed to win a rink in a thumping 54-104 loss to BMS.
BMS boasts 121-53 and 104-54 wins over M Xavier this season.
