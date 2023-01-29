The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Golds galore for Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre athletes at Country Championships

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
January 29 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Benbow of Eureka won gold in discus, hammer throw, shot put and javelin. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre athletes set their sights on Geelong over the weekend for the 2023 Victorian Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.