Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre athletes set their sights on Geelong over the weekend for the 2023 Victorian Country Championships.
All four Ballarat-based clubs competed at the three-day meet, with athletes bringing home plenty of gold medals after a sensational showing.
The clubs followed up an incredible 2022 country championships, in which they combined for 63 gold medals, with 61 golds claimed in 2023.
For Ballarat YCW, Kim Gleeson shone in the throwing events, recording convincing wins in shot put, hammer throw, discus and javelin.
Eureka had four athletes win multiple gold medals, none more than Caytlyn Sharp who finished first in long jump, discus, 200m and javelin, proving she can do it all.
Wendouree brought home 16 gold medals with five athletes accounting for 11 of those 16.
Angela Williams led the way for Wendouree with gold-medal performances in 800m, 1500m and 3000m events.
Ballarat Harriers boasted 24 gold medal winners at the weekend, with Grace Kelly clinching four gold medals in heavily-contested events.
Kelly placed first in both the Under-18 and Open 100-metres, as well as the Under-18 200m and Open 4x100m relay.
Ballarat Harrier's Grace Kelly was full of joy following four gold medal performances at the championships.
"I'm feeling really happy about the weekend," Kelly told the Warrnambool Standard.
"I was pretty proud, I knew I was in good form and stoked to run a PB. It's been a little while since I've been able to run a PB so to run it sub-12 was great."
The teenager competed in multiple age groups across the course of competition, winning gold in the 100m under 18 and 100m open women's events.
"I still think I can get faster which I think is really exciting because I've got confidence now that I can run it sub-12 and consistently.," she said.
"I'm really excited to see what I can do in the next few runs and see where it takes. It definitely gave me a lot of confidence heading into future competitions."
See all the medal winners from Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre athletes at the weekend here:
W18 - 100m: G.Kelly (1st); A.Anderson (3rd); 200m: G.Kelly (1st); Triple Jump: M.Fraser (1st);
W16 - 100m: G.Crowe (1st); 90m Hurdles: S.Jenkins (1st);
F16 - 4x100m: (C.Cross, E.Kerr, L.Fraser, G.Crowe, H.McMeel) (1st);
W16 - Pole Vault: S.Jenkins (1st);
W14 - Pole Vault: K.Jenkins (1st);
M40 - 4x400m: (C.Oberholzer, P.Roberts, S.McCulloch, A.Drummond, P.Burge) (1st);
Female - 100m: G.Kelly (1st); 5000m: C.Johnson (3rd); Male - 800m: K.Scott (2nd);
WAMB - 100m: K.Newcombe (1st); L.Pendred (2nd); 200m: K.Newcombe (2nd); L.Pendred (3rd); 400m: K.Newcombe (1st);
W20 - 1500m: R.Watts (1st); J.McBratney-Owen (2nd); R.Sanders (3rd);
W18 - 1500m: G.Ashley (2nd); O.Beaton (5th); 3000m: O.Beaton (3rd); 2000m Steeple: G.Ashley (1st); O.Beaton (2nd);
W16 - 1500m: R.Ashman (4th); O.Hickingbotham (7th); 3000m: R.Ashman (2nd); 2000m Steeple: O.Hickingbotham (1st);
W14 - 1500m: A.Violini (1st); 3000m: A.Violini (1st);
M20 - 5000m: S.Blood (3rd); 5000m Walk: S.Peart (1st); M18 - 200m: F.Stott (3rd); 3000m Walk: S.Peart (1st);
M16 - 1500m: R.Shillito (6th); 3000m: R.Brennan (5th); 2000m Steeple: R.Shillito (1st); M14 - 3000m: L.Anderson (3rd);
Female - 5000m: E.Lepair (1st); S.Tucker (2nd); 5000m Walk: S.Brennan (2nd); Male - 10000m: P.O'Leary (jr) (1st); WV40+ - 5000m Walk: S.Brennan (2nd); Discus: K.Gleeson (1st); Hammer: K.Gleeson (1st); Javelin: K.Gleeson (1st); Shot Put: K.Gleeson (1st); MV40+ - 1500m: D.Grigg (1st); 5000m: D.Grigg (2nd);
MV50+ - 3000m: P.McBratney-Owen (3rd);
MV60+ - 3000m: M.Dainton (2nd); 10000m: M.Dainton (3rd);
W18 - 100m Hurdles: C.Inkster (3rd); Discus: A.Benbow (2nd); Hammer: A.Benbow (1st); Shot Put: A.Benbow (2nd);
W16 - 800m: L.Jones (1st); 1500m: L.Jones (1st); Discus: C.Leslie-Hughes (1st); Hammer: C.Leslie-Hughes (2nd); Javelin: C.Leslie-Hughes (1st); Shot Put: C.Leslie-Hughes (2nd);
M20 - 5000m: B.Mornane (1st); Discus: B.Locke (2nd); Hammer: B.Locke (2nd); Shot Put: B.Locke (3rd);
M18 - 3000m: C.Chandler (2nd); Hammer: M.Vanotti (2nd); M16 - 1500m Walk: C.Wapshott (1st); Discus: L.Benbow (1st); Hammer: L.Benbow (1st); High Jump: O.Ryan (1st); Javelin: L.Benbow (1st); Shot Put: L.Benbow (1st); 800m: C.Parker (3rd); 1500m: C.Parker (2nd); Javelin: K.Mitchell (1st); 1500m: B.Stevens (1st); J.Mayston (2nd); 10000m: C.Snowden (2nd); Hammer: L.Benbow (2nd); Shot Put: L.Benbow (2nd); WAMB - 200m: C.Sharp (1st); Discus: C.Sharp (1st); Javelin: C.Sharp (1st); Long Jump: C.Sharp (1st);
W20 - 100m: M.Wright (1st); Long Jump: M.Wright (1st); W18 - Javelin: B.Shanahan (2nd); Shot Put: B.Shanahan (3rd); Triple Jump: B.Shanahan (2nd);
W16 - 100m: M.Culvenor (2nd); 200m: M.Culvenor (1st); 3000m: A.Torney (3rd);
F16 - 4x100m: (S.Lual, M.Culvenor, L.Austin, E.Culvenor, P.Schneider) (3rd);
W16 - Shot Put: M.Bennett (3rd); Triple Jump: M.Culvenor 11.69m (1st);
W14 - Discus: L.Bennett (3rd); Hammer: L.Bennett (2nd); Shot Put: Lucy Bennett (3rd); Triple Jump: L.Austin (3rd); M18 - 100m: H.Downes (3rd); 200m: H.Downes (2nd); 400m: H.Downes (1st); 800m: Z.Grainger (3rd); 3000m: J.Cheesman (3rd); 2000m Steeple: Z.Grainger (1st); 400m Hurdles: Z.Grainger (2nd); 4x100m: (Z.Grainger, J.Cheesman, M.Korosec, A.Caldow, D.Orchard) (3rd); 4x400m: (H.Downes, A.Caldow, M.Korosec, Z.Grainger) (1st); M16 - 3000m: M.Korosec (3rd); Long Jump: P.Patel (2nd); M14 - Discus: D.Orchard (3rd); High Jump: D.Orchard (2nd); Javelin: D.Orchard (2nd); Long Jump: D.Orchard (2nd);
M50 4x100m: (L.Whitehand, S.McLennan, N.Down, C.Lang, M.Downes, P.McLennan) (2nd);
Female - 100m: N.Jock (3rd); 200m: N.Jock (1st); 400m: N.Jock (1st); 800m: S.Mundy (2nd); 100m Hurdles: G.Lang (3rd); High Jump: C.Christie (3rd); Triple Jump: G.Lang (3rd); Male - Hammer: L.Hawkes (3rd); High Jump: Y.Reath (1st); B.Nash (2nd);
WV40+ - 1500m: M.Hawkes (1st); 5000m: M.Hawkes (1st); Javelin: P.Orchard (3rd);
WV50+ - 800m: A.Williams (1st); 1500m: A.Williams (1st); 3000m: A.Williams (1st); MV40+ - Hammer: B.Hawkes (2nd);
MV50+ - 10000m: S.McLennan (3rd); 3000m Steeple: S.McLennan (2nd); Discus: L.Whitehand (2nd); Javelin: L.Whitehand (2nd); Shot Put: L.Whitehand (2nd); MV60+ - 100m Hurdles: C.Lang (1st)
